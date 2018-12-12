‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski Confirms Relationship With Trace Lehnhoff Of ‘Flipping Out’

Antoni Porowski has finally gone Instagram public with his relationship to Flipping Out star Trace Lehnhoff.

The star of Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye shared a sweet snap with his new beau on social media, in which the two are seen holding hands while standing side by side in matching gray suits. Interior designer Lehnhoff is also a TV makeover pro, as he starred in Bravo’s Flipping Out from 2009 to 2011, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Lehnhoff also made sure to let his fans know about his new relationship, sharing an adorable picture on his own Instagram account of himself and Porowski’s backs as they hold hands and take in the beautiful surroundings.

“California is pretty incredible,” he captioned it.

The two have been romantically linked since September and made their first red carpet appearance together just a few days ago at GQ’s Men of the Year bash in Beverly Hills, California. Once again, they wore chic gray suits, with Porowski opting for a black turtleneck and burgundy shoes, while Lehnhoff went with a white collared shirt and gray shoes.

Lehnhoff made sure to leave a sweet comment (“Awwwww”) under the couple’s photo, followed by a series of heart emojis. And it appears that Porowski’s Queer Eye co-stars approve of the relationship, too, as Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Bobby Berk all hit the like button on the adorable Instagram snap.

The 34-year-old food and wine expert split from his longtime boyfriend, Joey Krietemeyer, just a few months ago after dating for seven years. He once even described himself as a “33-year-old basically married male,” and credited his ex-flame for helping him come out to his family.

According to Elite Daily, Antoni’s co-star Karamo Brown spoke to Us Weekly at the Angel Ball in New York City back in October, saying the Canadian hunk was “just happy in his life.”

“He deserves all the happiness in the world. People don’t realize what a sweet, empathetic person he is. So I just love that he’s happy,” Brown proudly said.

The show’s stars told ET back in August that fans can expect “the most major earth-shattering, earth-moving, earth-shattering cameos” in the forthcoming season of QE.

“It’s going to be such a good season. Kansas City has… welcomed us with open arms and it’s going to be a good on,” Porowski revealed.

While most of the first two seasons of the Netflix makeover series was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, the quintet headed to Kansas City, Missouri, for their much-anticipated third season, which is set to air early next year.