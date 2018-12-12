Is Kailyn Lowry Back Together With Chris Lopez? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Confirms Relationship With Ex-Boyfriend

Is Kailyn Lowry dating Chris Lopez once again?

Kailyn Lowry is “seeing someone” from her past.

During a December 11 interview with Hollywood Life, the Teen Mom 2 cast member and mother of three teased fans about her dating life, which has been highly publicized on the MTV reality series over the past several years.

“I’m not necessarily dating, I will just say I’m seeing someone I’ve seen in the past, that’s all,” Lowry explained.

Although Lowry didn’t name her current flame, the photos she’s been sharing on Instagram seem to hint that her current relationship is with Chris Lopez, the father of her third son, Lux Russell. In addition to sharing photos of the two of them with their son, Lowry has also shared a couple of images of her and Lopez by themselves, including an image of Lopez supporting her at the recent launch of her haircare line.

As for why Lowry is being so secretive about the current status of her relationship with Lopez, she told Hollywood Life that she hasn’t succeeded with relationships she previously shared with the cameras.

“I feel like all the relationships I’ve been in on TV, and played out in the media, have just been ruined,” she explained. “So I just want to keep that part of my life private at this point. As long as I’m on reality TV, I don’t know that I would ever expose my relationships the way I have in the past.”

After being asked directly if Lopez was her current boyfriend, as her Instagram page seems to suggest, Lowry said simply, “People can think what they want.”

“It’s crazy though, because if I want to keep my relationship private, it almost causes a bit of a problem in that aspect. In our generation if someone doesn’t post you online, they feel like a secret. They wonder if you’re hiding them from other people,” she continued.

Below is a photo taken of Lowry and Lopez at the launch of her haircare line.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez first dated in 2016 after she split from former husband Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares her middle son, 5-year-old Lincoln. However, just a short time after learning she was expecting Lopez’s child, Lowry and Lopez split amid allegations of infidelity aimed at the Delaware State University student.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, don’t miss the new episodes of Teen Mom 2 when the series’ ninth season premieres on MTV next year.