Kenya Moore Introduces Baby Daughter For The First Time In Adorable Instagram Snap After ‘Scary’ Pregnancy

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore welcomed baby daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly to the world on November 4. Although she has shared a couple snaps of her newborn daughter since giving birth, the reality television star has yet to reveal Brooklyn’s face to the world. In an exclusive spread for People magazine, Kenya posed with her adorable baby girl for the first time.

In the photo, which Kenya also posted on her Instagram account, the happy first-time mother and baby are posing together on a bed. Brooklyn is laying on her back with her sweet face turned towards the camera, dressed in a white short-sleeve onesie. Kenya lays on her stomach next to her daughter with one hand holding onto Brooklyn’s tiny arm. The reality television star is dressed in an off-the-shoulder oversized white sweater and blue jeans and paired the look with a simple gold necklace and gold hoop earrings. Her long, wavy dark hair is worn cascading over one shoulder while she smiles at the camera, showing off her black-lined eyes, thick lashes, and glossed lips.

The proud new mom captioned the photo with “MEET the love of my life @brooklyndorisdaly read our exclusive @people article on stands today.” Her one million followers went crazy for the photo, leaving congratulatory messages gushing over how adorable Brooklyn was and how much the mother and daughter looked alike.

One follower commented, “I keep zooming in to look at her cutie pie face. Those eyes are everything!,” while another wrote, “She’s adorable!! Congratulations again Kenya! You’re going to be an amazing mother!”

In the interview featured in this week’s People magazine, Kenya gushes about her baby daughter and how much she loves being a mom.

“I finally have everything I’ve dreamed of. She’s so perfect in so many ways. This little angel … so beautiful. I feel so blessed. It’s all been so worth it.”

Although Kenya’s pregnancy wasn’t the smoothest, she says that she is beyond grateful to be able to hold her daughter in her arms.

“There were so many scares along the way. We held our breath every time we went to the doctor.”

Kenya and her husband New York restaurateur Marc Daly visited an OBGYN and perinatologist (a specialist for high-risk pregnancy) weekly during her pregnancy after experiencing several issues along the way. By the end of the pregnancy, Kenya tested positive for preeclampsia and was forced to delivery Brooklyn through an emergency C-section.