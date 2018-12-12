Gwen Stefani Says She & Blake Shelton Are Under ‘Zero Pressure’ To Get Engaged

Music’s most adorable couple, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, are clearly in love, but there is no pressure for an engagement any time soon.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the “What Are You Waiting For?” singer isn’t waiting for a diamond engagement ring from her beau this Christmas. They’re enjoying their time together without getting in a hurry to walk down the aisle.

On a Today show appearance, Stefani said, “There is zero pressure. I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life. I think we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”

The couple started dating in 2015, and before that, Shelton had recently split from his wife, country singer Miranda Lambert, and Stefani split from her rocker husband, Gavin Rossdale.

The “You’re My Favorite” singer admitted that she hopes that Shelton is her forever guy. She told Today host Natalie Morales, “I never thought I would get this moment, and so it’s just really special.”

As for Shelton, he also admitted recently that he thinks of Stefani as his “forever” as well. There is a lyric in their collaboration, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” It talks about forever, and according to Shelton, it’s about their relationship. He said, “I would like to think so. Come on, man! This is romance around here. Of course!”

Ellen DeGeneres predicted that Shelton had already asked Stefani to be his bride, but that was all in the name of fun. The couple has been subject to a plethora of engagement rumors over the past several years since they’ve been so happily dating.

Recently Shelton proved his devotion to his girlfriend by agreeing to appear in an elaborate music video for their Christmas song, which is something the country singer does not enjoy doing.

“He was so kind and sweet,” Stefani recalled. “It was just so much pressure because we would try to come up with ideas, and then I was like, ‘I don’t think that’s going be enough like it needs to be funny.’ So anyways, we finally got it!”

He agreed to the video just for her because Stefani loves to create big, elaborate music videos, so he obliged her with participating. Despite the fact that they’re not in any hurry to wed, these two clearly enjoy each other.