Jennifer Aniston Blames The Boys For Not Having A ‘Friends’ Revival

As television shows of the past make their way to the big screen, one title is noticeably absent from the line up–Friends. Fans are chomping at the bit to see the cast of one of the most iconic 1990’s sitcoms reunite, and despite rumors swirling around the resurgence of the popular TV show, it remains untouched year after year, and the reason behind it may come as a surprise.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Jennifer Aniston–who starred as Rachel Green in the show–appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, December 11, and gave some insight as to why the reunion has yet to happen.

“Listen, the girls always say we would love to do it again,” she said, referring to pals Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, who played Monica and Phoebe, respectively. “and the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason, I don’t know.”

She’s not wrong–the male side of the iconic sextet, which includes Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, have not kept it a secret that they’re not to keen on the idea of a Friends revival.

“If anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no,” Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the series, told Variety in 2017. “The thing is: we ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?”

Schwimmer and LeBlanc have echoed their co-star’s feelings, both adamantly shutting down the idea during past interviews.

Not to worry, though, because Aniston also had a solution for fans that want to see the cast return to the screen together, joking that her, Courtney and Lisa have “decided that we’ll just do a remake of The Golden Girls in 40 years.”

James Corden seemed to approve of the idea, putting together a hilarious plot during last night’s show that involves him as well as country music star Dolly Parton as part of the cast, whose music was featured in Aniston’s new Netflix film Dumplin’.

“And the back story is you’ve all sort of fallen in love with this kind of chubby British guy who is dating a country music legend, and we live next door,” he proposed.

“I feel like we could take this out tomorrow and someone would buy it,” Corden added after Jennifer, as well as the audience, seemed to get on board with his idea.

Those holding out for the Friends revival, or now anxiously awaiting the wild Golden Girls remake, can catch the original Friends series on Netflix, as the Inquisitr recently reported the streaming giant just paid a whopping $100 million to keep the show in it’s streaming library for another year.