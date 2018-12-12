Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Glittering Minidress

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Wednesday to share a snap of the reality starlet rocking a short, glittering dress. The throwback shot, from Kim’s night out at the Versace show earlier this month, shows a different angle of the mom-of-three. Kardashian stood by an antique phone she playfully held up, and captioned the snap with a “good morning” to her 122 million fans.

The dress, a striking silver number bedazzled with sequins, hit Kardashian right above the thigh, and showed off her gorgeously sculpted legs. The low cut garb let Kardashian’s plunging cleavage pop, and the spaghetti straps gave fans a glimpse of her toned, bronze arms. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the dress Kardashian wore is actually a vintage Versace, a 1997 design from the Winter Collection of that year.

The KUWTK star topped the look off with her hair half up in a high pony tail, wrapped in a glittering hair band. She let her long dark hair fall in loose curls over her shoulders, and wore contoured makeup to highlight her flawless features. She accessorized the look with see-through, high heeled pumps.

Fans loved Kardashian’s re-share of her look from earlier this month. They took to the comments to show their appreciation for sleek, glittering look.

“How stunning can a human being get,” one fan gushed.

“OMG!! Beautiful Kim. YOU ARE A QUEEN,” added another.

Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, attended the Versace show in New York City a few weeks ago. Yesterday, Kardashian shared some playful behind the scene shots of her and West heading to the show and the after party. In one shot, the couple held hands as they jogged down a hallway, full of smiles for the camera. In another pic, Kardashian appeared to be telling a story as West, crouched behind her, looked as if he was laughing at her tale.

Kardashian also shared some behind the scenes snaps in her Insta story. She showed fans the lavish gifts left in her hotel room, and the swag bag Versace left for the couple.

“You guys, Versace is the best. I come to my hotel room…look what is set up by Versace! All of this, oh my God,” Kardashian shared.

The KKW Beauty maven also took to Insta this week to share some adorable snaps of her son Saint’s birthday party. During the Tarzan themed gathering, Kardashian and West posed for an adorable family pic with all of their kids.