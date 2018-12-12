Ellen DeGeneres Contemplated Ending Her Daytime Talk Show

Can you even imagine life without Ellen?

Luckily, viewers can breath a sigh of relief because the Ellen Show will be on air until at least 2020. But a new interview from the New York Times reveals that Ellen DeGeneres contemplated not re-signing her contract for the show, in part because of conflicting information from her brother and wife, Portia De Rossi.

While Portia wouldn’t mind if her wife left the the hit talk show, her brother, who is also a comic, thinks that Ellen needs to continue it. If not, what would all of her millions of fans do?

“She gets mad when my brother tells me I can’t stop,” DeGeneres shares.

De Rossi, who was also present for the interview explained the reason why she thinks that her wife should be done with the show that took her career to a whole new level.

“I just think she’s such a brilliant actress and standup that it doesn’t have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle. I don’t see the end of her show as her career ending.”

In turn, Ellen tells the publication that doing things other than her show would give her a chance to show fans all aspects of her, not just the Ellen that they see on her hit daytime television show. That’s why she enjoys doing standup comedy, which can be seen on her upcoming Netflix special.

“I wanted to show all of me,” Ellen shares. “The talk show is me, but I’m also playing a character of a talk-show host. There’s a tiny, tiny bit of difference.”

In addition to just talking about the future of her career and what she likes and dislikes about being a talk show host, DeGeneres was incredibly candid in the interview, especially when it comes to rumors that she is not so pleasant to her staffers off camera.

“That bugs me if someone is saying that because it’s an outright lie. The first day I said: ‘The one thing I want is everyone here to be happy and proud of where they work, and if not, don’t work here,'” she explained before saying that she just wants her staff to be grateful and not raise their voices.

De Rossi chimed in again, explaining that the Ellen in real life is just a little bit different than the Ellen that viewers see on her show. She says that there’s more range of emotion than what she lets on during the Ellen Show.

The 60-year-old also shares that she is super excited about her Netflix special titled Relatable because it shows all of her and not just the talk-show host that people see on her daytime show.

The special can be streamed on Netflix starting December 18.