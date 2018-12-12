Kendall Jenner Reveals Who Sent Her That Instagram Love Letter

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner has revealed the mystery writer of the mysterious love note she posted to her Instagram story of December 10 and it’s not who we all thought it was!

The model and reality star kept the world guessing for 21 hours before she finally explained the writers of the swooning love letter that got tongues wagging.

The story, published by Entertainment Tonight played out as such.

The 23-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share a love letter that she received from an unknown source. Jenner left her followers shook up when she posted the secret letter, taking care to black out the sender’s name before posting the note to her Instagram Stories.

The mystery letter writers were renowned photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, who are oftentimes known professionally as Mert & Marcus.

She addressed her followers with the following comment.

“Nice try,” Jenner wrote over a pic a the letter that showed the “M + M” signature. “My secret admirer’s actually @mertalas & @macpiggott.

Suspects in the mystery of “who wrote the letter” included Cara Delevingne, Tyler the Creator, Ben Simmons, Anwar Hadid, and Harry Styles.

Styles was the one former suitor fans were really pushing for. Fans were hopeful that “Hendall” had renewed their relationship.

Fans tried to match up the handwriting on the letter to a note that Styles wrote at one time, attempting to find some link between the two.

“Dear Kendall,” the letter read.

“We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is love for you.

“I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart, I know that nothing would come close to separating us.

“We are united into one forever, body and soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart.”

NBA player Ben Simmons was also a contender for the author of the note. A source told E! News that Jenner and Simmons have been “seeing each other regularly.”

“Kendall really likes Ben and he has been keeping her attention,” the source told E! News. “They try not to put stress or pressure on the relationship, but Kendall isn’t actively seeing anyone else right now.”

Jenner’s on-again-off-again relationship with Simmons appears to have become more of a constant in recent weeks after she was seen sitting alongside Simmons’ mom Julie Simmons at a Philadelphia home game last week.