Constance Nunes Strikes Sexy Mirror Pose While Completely Nude In Racy New Snap

Model and television personality Constance Nunes, known for her racy Instagram posts and for starring in the Netflix series Car Masters: Rust to Riches, is VP Racing Fuel’s 2019 calendar girl. The model is more than just a pretty face and breathtaking body, she is also a complete gear head and specializes in engine mechanics. On the show, she works on depleted cars, fixing them up until they can be sold for six figures.

Her most recent Instagram snap features her in a moody, artistic pose bent in front of a mirror. In one hand, the model holds a screwdriver while leaning her other arm against the mirror in front of her to brace her head. The mirror image reveals that she is completely nude from the waist up, teasing a glimpse of her busty chest. She has her eyes closed as she leans against the mirror while her long, messy brown tresses spill down her back and chest.

The reality television star captioned the post with a message describing the gloomy pose that read, “All the love gone bad turned my world to black…. #constancenunes by @doveshore.” The message is a lyric from Pearl Jam’s song “Black,” which is said to be about the emotions experienced after the break up of a first relationship.

Constance’s nearly 300,000 followers loved the post, commenting on her choice of lyrics and inquiring as to the message she was trying to send with the photo. As with most of her posts, her fans also wanted to know when Netflix was going to renew Car Masters: Rust to Riches for a second season.

One Instagram user commented, “This is beautiful, you are so pretty!,” while another wrote, “Raw and hot photo, When’s the second season coming out on Netflix?”

So far there has only been one season of Car Masters: Rust to Riches, but the phenomenal reviews that it receives on social media could be a good indication that the show will get renewed for a second season.

IMDb‘s website features rave reviews from fans of the show. One fan called the show a “refreshing reality program” and added that it was entertaining without needing to add unnecessary and scripted drama.

Another fan wrote that every episode leaves the viewer wanting more.