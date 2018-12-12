Kylie And Kendall Jenner Are Feuding, According To ‘Radar Online’: ‘They Can’t Stand Each Other’

Are Kylie and Kendall Jenner having a sisterly fight? It certainly seems so!

According to a new report from Radar Online, the famous siblings have hit a rough patch in their relationship. A source close to the reality stars shares that Kylie and Kendall are barely in contact anymore. With Kendall’s jam-packed modeling schedule and Kylie touring the country with Travis Scott and baby Stormi, the sisters haven’t seemed to make much time for one another. The last time that the girls were photographed together was back in September!

And prior to their get-together in September, the girls have only appeared together at either work functions or special occasions that they were basically required to be at for their jobs. Furthermore, Kylie didn’t attend Kendall’s mega-birthday bash when she was pregnant with her daughter Stormi and Kendall subsequently skipped out on Stormi’s birth.

A source close to the family shares that things started falling apart when Kendall and Kylie’s careers both launched. When Kendall started modeling, Kylie became jealous of her sister and then decided to create her own makeup line just because she wanted to prove that she could do her own thing.

Now, Kendall is reportedly jealous of Kylie’s success with her makeup line, which recently landed her on the cover of Forbes after her net worth skyrocketed to $900 million just three years after launching her line. The source claims that this has caused a big rift in their relationship.

“Now that Kylie has made a billion dollars off of it, the tables have turned. Things will never be the same again between them.”

And things are reportedly so bad between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars that they don’t even really want to hang out with each other at all.

“Honestly, they can’t really stand each other and have nothing in common,” the source spills.

Kylie and Kendall are not the only ones in the Kardashian family who are having problems. As the Inquisitr shared last week, Sofia Richie, who is the girlfriend of Scott Disick, is not too fond of all the photos that Kourtney has been posting with her man. Recently, Kardashian posted a photo of herself, her kids, and Disick before Thanksgiving.

Another photo came just days ago with Kourt lying seductively on the bed and Scott and their daughter Penelope sitting just behind her. “Co-parenting,” she captioned the image.

“Sofia feels disrespected and uncomfortable with Kourtney’s Instagram pics and constant reminders of how close she and Scott remain,” a source shares. “Sofia does not like it at all when Kourtney posts pics with Scott.”

One thing’s for sure, there’s always lots of drama to keep up with when it comes to the Kardashians!