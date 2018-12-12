Emily Ratajkowski Defends Her Sexuality As She Flaunts Abs In Wet Clothes For ‘Vogue Australia’

It may have been her first trip to the land of the kangaroo, but Emily Ratajkowski sure left a good impression!

The outspoken model shared a first look at her Vogue Australia cover on Instagram, where she also posted an excerpt of the interview published on Wednesday. Emily, who often posts scantily-clad pictures on social media, once again stood up for her right to dress however she wants as feminism and sexuality are not mutually exclusive.

“Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me.”

“The only argument that I think is sort of interesting is the conversation that somehow I’m playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalizing on my sexiness,” the 27-year-old said before explaining that she doesn’t care when some people claim her clothing choices mean she is “playing into some patriarchy” because she enjoys feeling good about herself in her outfits and shouldn’t be limited on that.

The brunette beauty shared her cover photo with her nearly 21 million Instagram followers in which she looks gorgeous with barely any makeup on. She is seen striking a sexy pose in a vintage-looking bathtub that’s filled with water, wearing a floral top that showcased her toned abs and cleavage, which she paired with patterned pants. Emrata wears her hair in a wet messy bun and gazes intensively at the camera as she puts on her world-famous pout. The title of her interview is, adequately, “Emily Ratajkowski – Changing the feminist conversation.”

The Gone Girl actress is very vocal about her belief in the fight for equal rights for women, which she says her fashion sense should not undermine. However, she has also previously said that other women are often the first to criticize each other.

“I think a lot of people really feel that the idea of a woman being sexual or being sexualized is the opposite of feminism,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia last year.

“When I feel like, in some ways, that conversation itself can be oppressive to women, because you’re telling them how to dress and how to act, which is actually the opposite of feminism.”

Emily was fiercely criticized when she showed up at a protest against then-nominee for the Supreme Court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, wearing a white crop top with no bra underneath. She was arrested that day with fellow actress Amy Schumer.