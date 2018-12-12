NBA Rumors: Pelicans GM Dell Demps ‘Would Rather Trade His First-Born’ Than Anthony Davis, Per ‘Yahoo Sports’

Since last year, the New Orleans Pelicans had already informed the entire league that they have no plan to trade Anthony Davis, according to Yahoo Sports.

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market so when they play against a team that emerged as his potential landing spot, reporters can’t help themselves but ask him questions about a potential trade. In their recent game against the Boston Celtics, Davis earned cheers from fans at TD Garden, a simple way of showing how he will be treated once he finally wears the green jersey.

In a post-game interview, Anthony Davis admitted that he heard the fans cheering for him. However, Davis made it clear to everyone that the only thing that is on his mind right now is to help the Pelicans achieve their main goal this season.

“I heard it tonight,” Davis said. “I’m trying to do whatever I can to help this team get wins with the roster we have. It’s been a rocky season, so it’s on me to try to figure it out. I know the team follows me. I’m the leader, and I’ve got to be the one to make sure that we’re ready to play every night. So, for me, I just go out there and play with this team and try to have fun and get wins. That’s all I’m worried about is getting wins for this team, and hopefully, we can get further than we did last year.”

Anthony Davis has already said on numerous occasions that he intends to finish his NBA career in New Orleans. The Pelicans’ organization shares a mutual interest with Davis and continues to inform the entire league that they have no interest in making their franchise player available on the trading block. Last year, Davis revealed that Pelicans General Manager Dell Demps confirmed to him that the Celtics inquired about his availability via trade.

Demps assured Davis that he’s not going anywhere else. A league source, who spoke to Yahoo Sports during that time, reportedly said that Demps “would rather trade his first-born” than Davis. A year later, nothing is changed with the Pelicans’ mindset and the same source said that the Pelicans will only consider trading Davis if they have no choice.

This is undeniably a bad news for Celtics and Lakers’ fans who are hoping that the Pelicans will move Anthony Davis before the February NBA trade deadline. As of now, the Pelicans are doing everything they can to make Davis happy in New Orleans. They are currently active on the trade market, searching for players who can help them make a deep playoff run this season. When the season is over, Davis and the Pelicans are expected to enter a negotiation regarding a contract extension.