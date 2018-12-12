Sarah Huckabee Sanders Calls Trump’s Insults Toward Female Journalists A Sign Of Equality

U.S. President Donald Trump is well known for his abuses of the media and individual journalists in his attempts to delegitimize the free press. While male journalists face plenty of vitriol from the commander in chief, his attacks on female journalists seem to be far more personal in nature.

Many are furious with his comments aimed at women, but White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has refused to condemn the president’s attacks, reports Politico.

Instead, Huckabee Sanders argued that because women are being attacked along with their male counterparts, it’s actually just equality at play. During a talk hosted by Politico, Huckabee Sanders defended Trump’s attacks on journalists by arguing that at least he’s attacking men and women equally, and turning the finger around to blame the media instead for their questions.

“The president’s had an equal number of contentious conversations with your male colleagues. Women wanted to be treated equally, and we have a president that certainly does that. I don’t always find the behavior of the press to be appropriate, either. I think that the president is somebody who’s a fighter. When he gets hit, he always hits back.”

In the almost two years since Trump took office in January 2017, he has launched a number of attacks on journalists at press briefings and on his Twitter account, in particular, those who call him on his alleged lies and work for publications that are critical of the president and his administration.

????@Elianayjohnson: "The president has had some contentious interactions with some of my female colleagues…do you think that's appropriate?" ✊????@PressSec: "The president's had an equal number of contentious conversations with your male colleagues." pic.twitter.com/91Zlz2gelS — ????ᏞᏆᎡᏆ ????????????ᏙᎬᏞᎪ????????♋️{????}ħσℓđfåѕтᵂᵂᴳ1ᵂᴳᴬ (@My2CentsGritXO) December 11, 2018

Last month he had an infamous tussle with CNN’s Jim Acosta, attempting to revoke the journalist’s press pass to the White House before a judge ruled he was violating the First Amendment by doing so.

Despite this, the attacks on women seemingly have been much more demeaning than those leveled at their male colleagues. Early on in his presidency, Trump commented on the appearance of an Irish reporter in a cringe-worthy exchange at his desk. One of the more recent attacks on a female journalist was directed at ABC’s Cecilia Vega in October, with Trump saying to her, “I know you’re not thinking. You never do.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

“You talk about somebody that’s a loser,” Trump said of April Ryan, an African-American White House correspondent in the days after his fight with Acosta, adding, “She doesn’t know what the hell she’s doing.” At that same encounter, he responded to Abby Phillip, another black female journalist, asking if he wanted Robert Mueller reigned in, by saying “What a stupid question that is. What a stupid question.”

Another incident saw him lash out at Yamiche Alcindor, a reporter of color for PBS News Hour, after she asked if he was not concerned that his rhetoric was emboldening white nationalists. “That is such a racist question,” Trump said and adding that the question “is so insulting to me. It’s a very terrible thing you said.”

Sanders also denied rumors that she may be leaving the White House soon while speaking to Politico.