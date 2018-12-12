Julianne Hough Flashes Her Insane Abs In A Sports Bra & Leggings In New Photo

Julianne's flaunting her amazing body and her impressive dance moves.

Julianne Hough has her seriously toned middle on full display in a new photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The star was flaunting her amazing abs in a new snap shared with her 4.4 million followers on December 11 as she danced in a black sports bra and matching leggings.

The stunning photo showed the former Dancing with the Stars judge and professional dancer doing what she does best as she showed off her moves in the dance studio, showing off a little skin in her two-piece active wear while her leggings featured a fun mesh design that led almost all the way up to her hip.

Hough was dancing alongside a number of other dancers in the snap as she let her long blonde hair flow down while barefoot in the dance studio.

She told her fans in the caption, “For as long as I can remember I’ve been using movement to tell stories and express myself.”

She then asked her millions of followers, “What’s your favorite outlet for self expression?”

A number of fans shared their passions with Julianne, while others couldn’t help but comment on the amazing body the Safe Haven actress was proudly showing off in her latest upload this week.

One fan told the star in the comments section, “Love this photo sooo much! Keep on shining bright.”

A second then told Hough that she looked “Beautiful and gorgeous wow” with a number of fire emojis.

The latest ab-baring shot comes shortly after Julianne and close friend, former The Vampire Diaries actress, Nina Dobrev spent some quality time together during a recent group vacation to Indonesia.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

The besties headed to the stunning location together alongside a group of friends and Hough’s husband Brooks Laich and uploaded a number of pictures and videos with fans across social media as they all soaked up the sun together.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this month, one photo even showed the group in their swimwear leaping off a huge boat together into the blue ocean.

The Inquisitr also reported that Julianne posted a very sweet photo with her man – who she married last year – while rocking a swimsuit and daisy duke shorts as the couple shared a kiss while vacationing together.

Prior to sharing her latest Instagram post about self-expression, Hough admitted that she does what she does because she wants to bring joy into people’s lives.

Speaking to Chalk Board magazine, the star said that the original reason she wanted to become an entertainer was “because it was fun, and also to bring joy into people’s lives through my love of entertaining.”

“In my early 20s I found that I was trying to be the most successful and ‘the best,’ and I wasn’t enjoying the process as much as I did when I was a kid,” Hough shared with the outlet. “I was comparing myself to others instead of just enjoying the journey and being proud of myself for what I had already accomplished.”