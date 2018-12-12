‘Venom’ Sequel Confirmed, But Jeff Pinkner Hints He Won’t Be The Screenwriter

Venom hit theaters in early October this year, with Tom Hardy taking on the lead role of Eddie Brock and his alter-ego Venom. Despite mixed reviews, the film based on the infamous Spider-Man villain made a killing at the box office, grossing $850 million worldwide, and breaking records in a number of different markets across the board.

Following the success of the film, a sequel has been seemingly confirmed by co-screenwriter Jeff Pinkner, according to IGN. But Pinker has also added that it’s unlikely he will be putting pen to paper for the script this time around.

“I can’t say anything other than that it is happening.” When he was asked if he would be writing the film, he replied “I am not. As of right now, I am not.”

Pinkner also spoke on other matters regarding Venom and commented on the possibility of Spider-Man ever making an appearance in upcoming films. At present, the rights to Spider-Man are jointly owned by Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures, and Disney, while Venom was produced separately from the Tom Holland version of Spider-Man for the Sony Marvel Universe on a completely separate storyline.

“Without revealing anything that I’m not allowed to reveal, it is not impossible that in a future/upcoming Venom movie, Spider-Man will play a significant role,” Pinker stated.

With the post-credits scene of the first movie, it looked like the groundwork had been laid for a sequel, but no confirmation was made prior to the film being released. The post-credits scene featured the debut of Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, better known as the villainous Carnage from the Spider-Man comic books.

Setting up Cletus Kasady to appear in the post-credits scene and hinting at a sequel was always the intention of the producers. Following its release, director Rubin Fleischer spoke about the surprises in the post-credits scene and confirmed that they would like to continue with the franchise and make more Venom films.

“We’d like to think that this movie will expand to other movies. So, when we were thinking about including that scene and laying the groundwork for a potential sequel, he was the first person I thought of and a just because selfishly I’m really excited to work with him again, whether it’s in Zombieland 2 or the potential sequel to this film.”

Sony also later announced that it had two Marvel films set for release in 2020, but did not confirm which films, stating only that one is an “untitled Sony/Marvel sequel” set for October 2020.