Kelly Ripa Shares A Look At Her Hilarious Family Christmas Card

Kelly's Christmas card this year actually features husband Mark Consuelos with his other family.

Kelly Ripa is sharing a hilarious look at her 2018 family Christmas card – which doesn’t actually feature herself or her and Mark Consuelos’s three children on the front. Taking to Instagram on December 11, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host uploaded her card for this year which actually shows her husband Mark in character as Hiram Lodge in Riverdale with his TV wife Marisol Nichols and TV daughter Camila Mendes.

The hilarious front of the card has Mark smiling as he posed between Camila (who plays Veronica Lodge) and Marisol (who plays Hermione Lodge) alongside the words “Happy Holidays” and then the funny disclaimer stating “(no actual wives or children were used in this photo).”

Ripa also shared a look at the back of the Christmas card, which did in fact feature a sweet photo of herself and Consuelos together on the red carpet with their children, 21-year-old Michael, 17-year-old Lola, and 15-year-old Joaquin.

The back of the card showed the real-life family all smiling sweetly on the red carpet, while Kelly wrote on behalf of her family, “Love, The Consuelos’ (ACTUAL FAMILY) Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola & Joaquin.”

Ripa then joked about her decision to use a photo of her husband’s TV family instead of his real one in the caption.

“Tired of fighting with the kids over the holiday card photo? Problem solved!” the TV host and former soap actress joked. “Thanks @camimendes @marisolnichols @instasuelos (swipe to see actual family and don’t forget to read the fine print!).”

Mark also joked about the Christmas card on his own Instagram account this week where he joked that he thought it was Ripa’s best one yet.

Sharing the same photos, the Riverdale actor told his followers, “My poor wife has resorted to using my TV family as our holiday card. Personally..I think it’s her best work..”

And Riverdale really has become a family affair for the Consuelos family, as his real life wife and son have also appeared on The CW series on more than one occasion.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kelly joined her husband of more than two decades on set last month as she took on the role of Hiram’s mistress in the show.

Ripa shared a number of photos of the loved-up couple enjoying their time together on the set and even joked that she was making an “exception” for him to have a mistress that day – because it was her.

Also landing a role on the show is Mark and Kelly’s eldest son Michael.

As reported by Teen Vogue, Ripa and Consuelos’s oldest child played the part of a young Hiram Lodge in a throwback segment of an episode of the popular series that aired in November.