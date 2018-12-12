Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Predicts It Will Not End Well For Trump

‘The 45th U.S. President will bring the country down and conflicts between north and south states will escalate.’

A blind Bulgarian mystic who is credited with accurately predicting the Twin Tower attacks, the rise of ISIS, the coming of Vladimir Putin, and the advent of Brexit, has also made an eerie prediction about the 45th President of the United States.

Baba Vanga died from breast cancer over two decades ago, aged 85, when Trump was but a billionaire businessman. At that time the idea of Trump becoming President would have seemed preposterous to most. Yet Vanga had the gift of the third eye and the Bulgarian prophetess had this to say about the man who would become the 45th President of America.

“The President (Trump) will be faced with a crisis which will bring the country down. Everyone will put their hopes in him to end it, but the opposite will happen; he will bring the country down and conflicts between north and south states will escalate.”

The Mirror reports that Baba also predicted that Trump will fall ill with a mystery illness, leaving him deaf and suffering from brain trauma.

Many remain skeptical about Baba’s claims but others insist she has been proven correct time and time again, and say she has an 85 percent success rate

A freak accident rendered the mystic blind a the age of 12. She was said to have been lifted by a storm and flung into a field, and from that point on she reportedly began to have visions which would reveal the future of the world.

In 1989 she had a vision of America being attacked by two ‘steel birds’ and said, “Horror, horror! The American brothers will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing.”

During a 1979 meeting with Valentin Sidorov, she was also said to predict that one day Vladimir Putin and Russia will dominate the world.

“All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched – Vladimir’s glory, glory of Russia.Too much it is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia. All will be removed by her from the way and not only will be kept, but also becomes the lord of the world.”

The blind mystic also predicted many other things about the world’s future. Here are a few of the most eye-catching ones.

Patrick Aventurier / Getty Images

In 2045 the polar ice caps will melt, ocean levels will rise, Muslims will rule Europe and the world economy will be booming. By 2086 she prophesied a classless and Communist society will prosper as will a new found respect for Mother Nature.

The rise of cloning will enable doctors to combat any disease as body parts can easily be replaced, but between 2170 and 2256 things get a bit chaotic as a Mars colony goes nuclear and demands independence from the Earth. An underwater city is also discovered and during our search for alien life we find something “terrible.”

Between 2262 and 2304 Baba points to time travel becoming a reality and the ‘mysteries of the moon’ will be discovered. In other news, French guerrillas will be apparently fighting the Muslim authorities in France.

From 2341 onwards things heat up as man-made disasters pretty much destroy the Earth. The good news is that humanity hotfoots it to another solar system and lives to destroy another day.

Fast forward a couple of thousand years, and from 4302 to 4674 a new religion has risen to lead us out of the darkness. Evil and hatred have been wiped out and humans have assimilated with aliens and become immortal. Apparently, all of the 340 billion people scattered throughout the universe can converse with God.

However, come 5079 and the gig is finally up. Baba predicts that this is the year which will signify the end of all things.

But what a ride hey?