The 'Batman' actor says 'He thought I was Bruce Wayne' while shooting the movie in Trump Tower.

Actor Christian Bale shared a Donald Trump anecdote on the red carpet for his latest film, Vice. Bale recalled his one and only meeting with the current president at Trump Tower when he was filming the movie, The Dark Knight Rises as part of the Batman series.

Variety says that Bale, who plays former Vice President Dick Cheney in the new movie Vice, jokes that he met the current president once while filming part of the Batman series, and Trump acted as if Bale were really Bruce Wayne, Batman’s alter ego.

“I met him, one time. We were filming on Batman in Trump Tower and he said, come on up to the office. I think he thought I was Bruce Wayne because I was dressed as Bruce Wayne. So he talked to me like I was Bruce Wayne and I just went along with it, really. It was quite entertaining. I had no idea at the time that he would think about running for president.”

Even though Bale was amused by Trump, he wants to make it clear that he is not a Trump supporter. The actor was born in Wales, but received American citizenship in 2010 and lives in California.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Bale explains that this country is going through a real test with the Trump administration.

“This tax bill, etcetera, this is not what America was built on. I adore this country, it’s my adopted home — I moved here, I left my own country because I love this country so much; my children speak with an American accent. Hopefully, we’ll come through this for something far better, but we’re going through a real trial right now.”

Bale adds that most Americans are still in shock about the racism and other issues that are rearing their head once again, but he says we have been here before, and we will work through it.

“The majority of America is shocked at what it has become. They’re shocked to see the hatred and division that has occurred within America — that attitudes toward people of different opinions, attitudes towards refugees. … It’s a genuine tragedy. But we have been here before; we can learn from that.”

Bale says that the Trump presidency has so many echoes of the past and we need to keep sifting through what is being said to separate the truth from the lies. The actor says we are living in a “post-truth era,” according to The Independent.

Which is why he believes that maintaining a free press is so important, and it’s frustrating to see it disparaged by the president.

“It’s like we’re watching somebody reading a Dictatorship for Dummies book.”