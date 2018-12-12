Heidi Klum Dances In A Short Red Leather Dress In New Video

Heidi's showing off her amazing legs while dancing in a red mini-dress.

Heidi Klum is showing off her amazing long, toned legs – and her dance moves – in a short red leather dress. The America’s Got Talent judge shared a new video of herself with fans on her Instagram account on December 11 where she could be seen doing a little dancing while on what appeared to be a fashion show runway.

Heidi posted the cute clip for her more than 5 million followers on the social media site as she lifted up her right knee and shimmied her hips. The supermodel was rocking an all-red theme, matching her shiny red mini-dress with a pair of red heels and even matching red lipstick.

She also stayed with the fun and Christmas-y red theme in the caption, uploading the Boomberang video with a red heart emoji.

Fans were clearly loving seeing the star showing off her fun side in the new clip she posted this week, as her millions of followers left sweet comments in the comments section.

“You are sooo crazy!” one fan wrote with three crying laughing emojis and two red heart emojis.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another then told the supermodel and AGT judge. A third wrote online, “Heidi. You have the greatest legs on the planet!” with two red heart and several fire emojis.

Earlier in the day, also on her Instagram page, Klum revealed exactly what she was up to as she told fans that she was working on Germany’s Next Top Model – of which she’s the host.

She shared a shot of herself in the makeup chair as she got all glammed up by her team in time lapse form backstage at the talent search.

“Its Tuesday @germanysnexttopmodel… getting ready with @lindahaymakeup and @hairbylorenzomartin,” she wrote, adding the two hashtags #ichbingntm2019 and #gntm2019.

As for how Heidi keeps her legs looking in such amazing shape as she proudly showed off this week, the supermodel’s trainer previously revealed her secrets to getting such toned legs.

Fitness trainer David Kirsch spoke about her workout routine to Health last year revealing the two moves that she does that he said “shapes and tones without building bulk.”

But it’s no surprise that Klum works so hard to keep her stems looking good, as she admitted back in 2011 that her legs were actually insured for a whopping $2 million.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

“I didn’t personally have them insured, but a client of mine did,” she shared, per Daily Mail. “Basically, I was in London, and I had to go to this place where they check out your legs.”

Klum also added that one of her legs is actually worth more than the other one.

“They would look at them and I had one scar here from when I fell on a glass, so this [left leg] isn’t as pricey and this [right] one,” Heidi said.