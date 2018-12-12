Instagram Model Kourtney Reppert Goes Naked In Latest Sultry Snap

Kourtney Reppert has attracted more than a million followers to her Instagram account thanks to the sultry shots she shares of herself. In keeping with tradition, the 32-year-old blonde bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a tasteful nude snap of herself lying on a bed.

In the photo, the Pennsylvania native is face down on a bed with her legs to the side as she leans forward on her elbows toward the camera. While completely naked, the blonde model has arms positioned strategically to cover herself breast, while her torso covers her lower body. Reppert is channeling her inner Pamela Anderson in the photo, with a hairstyle that bears resemblance to the 1990s Baywatch bombshell.

She is wearing her blonde tresses swept to the side in a relaxed yet seductive style. Reppert is supporting her face on her hands as she looks fiercely into the camera with a coquettish smile. She is wearing black eyeliner around her eyes and eyeshadow in the same tone on her lids, creating a beautiful smokey eye. Reppert kept the rest of her face neutral, with just a touch of pink on her lips.

In the caption, the bombshell gave her fans a little piece of advice by telling them what they deserve, then multiply that by 1,000 to find out what they should really strive for.

“Never settle for anything less,” she wrote.

The post, which she shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 40,000 likes and more than 260 comments within a day of being posted at the time of this writing. Fans took to the comment section to gush over her looks and confidence, in addition to a myriad of emojis depicting fire, kisses, and hearts in different colors.

“Angel on earth,” one user wrote in all caps, while another added, “Gorgeous eyes and beautiful amazing lady.”

As Maxim pointed out, Reppert has a sexy Sports Illustrated-inspired calendar coming out in the new year, which is selling for $37. Despite her daring social media posts, Reppert said in an interview with Maxim that she is actually shy, though she can be aggressive in certain situations. She added that she’s a “big nerd” who is attracted to “athletic nerds.” Now based in Los Angeles, the blonde bombshell spends her days posing and training.

But with fame and visibility also comes danger. In 2012, Reppert received more than 400 death threats from a man through Instagram, which prompted the FBI to get involved, as the Daily Star reported.

“I should have reached out for therapy or help. When you go through something so traumatic, you don’t know who to trust after the whole ordeal,” she said, as per the Daily Star.