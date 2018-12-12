Britney Spears Belts Out A High-Pitched ‘White Christmas’ In Cute Instagram Video

Britney's showing off her vocals in a very festive new video.

Britney Spears is belting out an adorable version of Bing Crosby’s classic Christmas song “White Christmas” in a very festive new video posted to her Instagram account this week. The pop superstar shared a cute clip of herself singing along to the hit on December 11 while also rocking a Snapchat filter that placed a fun pair of silvery glittery antlers and white ears on her head.

As the star got very much into the holiday spirit, the video also distorted Spears’ face to make her head look a little more deer-like and put a cute black dot on her nose to make it look more like the animal.

Wearing heavy black eye makeup, Britney showed off her vocals as the filter pitched her voice to a very high-pitched tone. The cute filter also made fake snow fall all around her as she sang the classic Christmas hit for fans, which is featured in the 1942 movie Holiday Inn.

Proving that she’s very much in the holiday spirit as the big day draws nearer, Britney revealed her big wish for snow in the caption for her more than 21 million followers.

“Dreaming of a white Christmas,” Spears wrote in the caption, adding three Christmas tree emojis to her post.

And her millions of fans were clearly loving seeing Britney show off her Christmas side as she sang on the social media site this week, as the comments section was flooded with sweet messages from the star’s followers.

“You’re so cute Britney,” one fan wrote with an emoji with hearts for eyes and another Christmas tree emoji, while a second wrote in the comments section, “I love her plain and simple.”

The video of the star – who will be returning to Las Vegas for a new residency in 2019 – has garnered a huge more than 1 million views in just eight hours since the mom of two shared it on her account on December 11.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

As reported by Just Jared, other fans even edited the video to get a better listen at Spears’ natural vocals, altering the sound in the original clip to remove the high-pitched tone.

Though the star is yet to give her fans a glimpse at how she’s decorated her home for the festive season, last year, Britney’s huge Christmas tree caused quite a stir on social media.

Back in December 2017, the former Disney star gave fans a look at her stunning tree across her social media accounts which showed it lit up with multi-colored lights while several presents waited to be opened underneath.

As reported by Huffington Post at the time, fans were stunned by Spears’ festive efforts and began comparing her festive decorations to their own.