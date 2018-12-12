Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Her Ageless Body In Turquoise Bikini On Instagram

Like a lot of folks, Elizabeth Hurley is also thinking of a warm Christmas. The 53-year-old British beauty took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a sultry photo of herself wearing a turquoise bikini that showcases her incredible, age-defying physique.

In the snap, the English actress is wearing a skimpy two-piece that puts her toned body on full display. The top consists of a triangle bikini with a gold chain in the middle joining the two cups with a matching bottom that has the same gold chain on the sides. The bikini is by Hurley’s own collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The ageless beauty paired her bikini look with a flowy beach shirt that cinches at the waist. Because she is only wearing the triangle top underneath the shirt, the look accentuates her cleavage and showcases her lower abs.

Hurley took to social media on Wednesday to announce that her followers get a 20 percent discount on her beachwear this holiday season. According to the post’s hashtags, Hurley posed for the snap during a trip she took to the Maldives back in late October and early November. If the addition of the hashtag “take me back” is any indication, Hurley would rather be back at the beach right now instead of facing the plunging temperatures of her native Britain.

“Dreaming of a hot Christmas….” she captioned the throwback photo.

The post, which she shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 18,000 likes and almost 400 comments within an hour of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comment section to point out how gorgeous she is and leave a host of fire and heart emoji.

“You are a hot Xmas,” one user wrote, while another added, “I love this sexy look.”

Hurley is well known for posting sizzling snaps of herself to social media. The Royals actress often addresses her ageless beauty and has shared that she doesn’t have any major secrets other than leading a healthy lifestyle and exercising.

“I like women to feel very confident in how they look and to accept that every size can be beautiful,” she told E! News in 2016. “But I still think it’s important to be in shape. It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active.”