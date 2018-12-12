Nicki Minaj ‘Talking Marriage And Babies’ With Boyfriend Kenneth Petty, According To ‘TMZ’

She reportedly 'could not care less' about his previous criminal convictions.

Nicki Minaj shocked fans earlier this week when she went public with her new boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty. Now she is reportedly already talking marriage and babies with her music executive beau – despite his long criminal rap sheet. According to TMZ, the “Ganja Burn” rapper “couldn’t care less” about Petty’s conviction for being a sex offender or his other crimes.

Petty is a registered sex offender in New York after being convicted of first degree attempted rape in 1995, according to public records from the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services. The incident took place in 1994 and involved a 16-year-old girl. In 2006, Petty was convicted of manslaughter for killing a man named Lamont Robinson and served seven years in prison. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Petty shot Robinson “with a loaded handgun multiple times, thereby causing his death.” He served seven years in jail before being released in 2013.

Sources close to Nicki told TMZ the pair first dated when she was a 16-year-old living in Queens and refers to him as one of her “first loves.” The source also revealed the full context of the sexual assault crime Petty was convicted of. The source alleges Petty was dating the victim and her mother filed the charges because she didn’t approve of him. Something Nicki Minaj has spoken out about in a comment captured by The Shade Room.

Replying to a fan defending her relationship, Minaj wrote, “he was 15, she was 16…in a relationship. But go awf, Internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life.”

On Monday, Nicki defiantly posted a picture on Instagram where she’s almost naked and on all fours on a bed next to Petty with her mouth open and her tongue out.

“They wanna talk? Let’s give’m smthn to talk about. *Shania voice*” she captioned the snap.

The photos confirmed rumors of the relationship which were sparked after Petty first appeared on Minaj’s Snapchat and Instagram Story around a week ago.

In November 2017, Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj was found guilty of repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl. Minaj has also defended working with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine who was convicted on a felony count for the “use of a child in a sexual performance.”

In 2015, 6ix9ine appeared in a sexually explicit video with a 13-year-old girl. He was arrested last month on a slew of charges including racketeering and firearm offenses. The 22-year-old is facing a possible life sentence in federal prison. Minaj and 6ix9ine collaborated on the song “FEFE.” In the past, Minaj has dated rappers Meek Mill, Safaree Samuels, and Nas.