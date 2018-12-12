Love Actually Child Star Gives Rare Interview 15 Years After Movie Release

"I can't believe people still care, that they're still talking about the movie."

Can you believe it has been 15 years since the movie Love Actually hit cinema screens? Now a firm Christmas classic, the story involves several individuals as they grasp with their feelings of love over the festive period. One of the best loved characters in the film is nine-year-old Joanna.

Olivia Olson played the American exchange student in the UK, who caught the eye of adorable Sam, played by Game Of Thrones star Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Now all grown up, Olson gave a rare TV interview with Channel Seven’s The Morning Show on Wednesday. The former child star, 26, looked stunning during the Australian TV interview – 15 years after she first rose to global fame.

Olson is fondly remembered in the movie singing a note perfect version “All I Want For Christmas.” Now over a decade on, she says she is surprised fans are still interested in the film.

“I can’t believe people still care, that they’re still talking about [the movie] it’s so awesome… 15 years is a long time,” she said. “I remember how excited my mum was [about Love Actually]. She was a fan girl for Hugh Grant. I didn’t know who anyone was! I was only nine, but it’s such a blessing that I was part of this huge service cast.”

Since starring in the movie, the Los Angeles native has featured in the Love Actually“sequel” Red Nose Day Actually. Olson is still singing and released an album, Nowhere Land, in June. The beauty who is of Jamaican and Swedish descent, has been compared to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle due to her mixed heritage.

“I have not been invited to tea with the Queen yet, but maybe [one day]?” she said, after being asked about her resemblance to Meghan Markle.

Love Actually was written and directed by Richard Curtis. It was released in the United States on 14 November 2003. The film was a box-office success, grossing almost $247 million worldwide on a budget of $40-45 million. Now, the film has been turned into a stage concert experience called Love Actually Live.

The film features many of the songs featured on the film’s soundtrack including an original song, “Love, Actually Is All Round.” Actress Rumer Willis stars in the production, alongside multiple Tony and Grammy winners and nominees. The cast are also supported by a 15-piece orchestra. Love Actually Live runs through New Year’s Eve at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts.