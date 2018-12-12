Joe Jonas Shares Intimate Snap Of Sophie Turner In Her Bra On Instagram

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have had a couple of exciting and hectic weeks with work events and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding on the calendar. But Joe took a moment on Tuesday to share a sweet snap of his fiancee on his Instagram account, showing the Game of Thrones star doing her making in her underwear, as the Daily Mail pointed out.

In the snap, Joe is seen standing in the background on the reflection of a mirror as Sophie is seated on the floor in front of it applying makeup on her face. The 22-year-old actress has her back to the camera, showing she is wearing only a nude colored bra and black mid-waisted pants while she sits on the floors with her legs crossed.

Sophie’s red hair is down and parted down the mirror, reaching right below her shoulder line. A green makeup bag is seen next to the redhead beauty with containers scattered around as she does her face. Also visible in the photo is a couple of Sophie’s tattoos on her right arm, though it is hard to make out what they are. In the background, the 29-year-old singer and actor is featured wearing a black and white striped shirt, which he paired with dark pants.

The snap, which the DNCE singer shared with his 7.5 million Instagram fans, racked up more than 239,000 likes and nearly 600 comments within a few hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Followers took to the comment section to share how relatable Sophie is in the photo and to gush over the couple.

“Doing makeup on the floor by a mirror = story of my life,” one user wrote, while another added, “Doesn’t matter how rich or famous you are girls still do their makeup on the floor in front of a mirror.”

After being first spotted together in November 2016, the couple announced their engaged in October 2017 through Instagram, where both posted snaps of Sophie wearing a pear-shaped diamond ring and matching eternity ring, as E! Online reported at the time. She wrote, “I said yes,” while he captioned his photo, “She said yes.”

Earlier this month, Joe and Sophie flew to India to witness the wedding of Joe’s brother, Nick, to actress Priyanka Chopra. As Aol. recently reported.

“They’re calling themselves the ‘J-Sisters,'” Joe said, as quoted by Aol. “They have this camaraderie now that they feel is not only friendship, but it’s family. That’s what every brothers want. You want to have that relationship where everyone looks out for one another.”