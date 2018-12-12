Trump Claims Caravan Migrants Are Moving On But Mexico Says They’re Still At The Border

The president takes credit for turning them away but Mexican officials reiterate that they haven't left the area.

President Donald Trump victoriously claimed that the migrants in the caravan trying to make their way into America are returning to their home countries or staying in Mexico and not breaching U.S. borders.

But Mexico’s top immigration officials say that’s not the case, CNN reports. According to data provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection had apprehended 1,036 caravan migrants as of Monday. More than 5,000 migrants are still waiting to seek asylum in a queue at the San Ysidro port of entry.

Trump tweeted about the situation, drawing ire from those who are opposed to his refusal to help.

“Despite the large Caravans that WERE forming and heading to our Country, people have not been able to get through our newly built Walls, makeshift Walls & Fences, or Border Patrol Officers & Military. They are now staying in Mexico or going back to their original countries…….” Trump wrote.

During a live televised meeting, Trump sat in the Oval Office and brusquely claimed that “it’s getting a lot less crowded in Mexico,” CNN shared.

“A lot of the people that wanted to come into the country. And really they were going to come in no matter how they wanted to come in. They were going to come in, even a rough way. Many of these people are leaving now and going back to their countries…. If you notice, it’s getting a lot less crowded in Mexico. And a lot of them are going to stay in Mexico, and the Mexican government has been working with us very well. So we appreciate that. But they haven’t been coming into our country. We can’t let people come in that way. So that’s pretty much it,” Trump said.

Mexico immigration authorities contradicted Trump’s claims Tuesday. They believe that more than 1,000 migrants from the caravan may have already crossed into the United States. Mexican officials released the following details regarding migrants from the caravan:

2,500 are in a large temporary shelter run by Mexican immigration officials in Tijuana

600 are in other shelters in Tijuana

300 are in tents outside a shelter that officials recently closed due to health concerns

1,100 could have crossed into the United States”

1,100 voluntarily agreed to return to Central America with assistance from the International Organization for Migration

Approximately 70% are men

People ages 18-28 make up the largest group

People have been watching how Mexico’s new president, Andres Manual Lopez Obrador, would handle the situation and deal with Trump. While campaigning, the president said Mexico shouldn’t do “dirty work” for the United States.