Cindy Crawford’s Daughter, Kaia Gerber, Honored With ‘Model Of The Year Award’

The 17-year-old model won the title at the 2018 Fashion Awards in London.

Kaia Gerber is just 17-years-old but she has already proven that talent indeed runs in the blood. The young model was honored with the “Model of the Year” title at the 2018 Fashion Awards that took place on Monday, December 10, at London’s Royal Opera Hall.

Like her mother Cindy Crawford, Kaia has had an amazing career as soon as she stepped into the world of fashion. She was not only chosen by Marc Jacobs Beauty as the brand’s face but was also part of some big fashion shows throughout the year where she got a chance to walk the ramp alongside supermodels like Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk.

Per an article by Hello magazine, Gerber’s hard work and dedication finally paid off as she received the award on Monday presented by singer Rita Ora.

To receive her award, Gaia attended the red carpet event with her entire family — her mother Cindy Crawford, her dad Randy Gerber, and her brother Presley Gerber (who is also a model).

Receiving the title was not an easy bet for Kaia because the competition was very tough. Other people contending for the Model of the Year accolade included Winnie Harlow, Bella Hadid, Adwoah Aboah, and Adut Akech. The teenager, however, beat them all and added the feather to her cap.

At the ceremony, Kaia wore a beautiful black and gold dress-and-trousers combo from Alexander McQueen that accentuated her amazing figure and height. In terms of her accessories, Kaia carried a clutch by Jimmy Choo and as for her beauty look, she pulled her hair back into a bun, painted her lips with a nude lip color and wore a metallic smoky eye makeup.

On Instagram, Cindy Crawford posted a picture of herself with her daughter and her family which immediately won appreciation from her fans and followers.

The picture, which featured the exceptionally good-looking family, amassed more than 180,000 likes and close to 16,00 comments.

“Love how you help led your daughter into modeling,” one person commented on the picture. “Gorgeous family photo!” another fan wrote.

“Genetic perfection!! Congrats Kaia!” another fan said.

Cindy Crawford also posted a lovely picture with her daughter where the mother-daughter duo are featured standing next to each other with their eyes closed.

“Congratulations to my not so little girl @kaiagerber on your model of the year award! So proud of you! Xo,” Cindy wrote.

On her own Instagram account — which has 4 million followers — Kaia posted a full-length picture of herself as well as one with her handsome brother.

She posted another picture where she is featured striking a side pose to flaunt her amazing figure and smooth back. The picture in question garnered more than 282,000 likes and fans showered the teenager with countless compliments.

“You are a beautiful combination of your mom and dad,” one person left an honest comment on Kaia’s picture, while another fan even compared Kaia with other supermodels and wrote the following.