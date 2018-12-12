Aaron Carter Clears Up Rumor That He & Girlfriend Lina Valentina Are Expecting

Aaron Carter and his girlfriend Lina Valentina sparked rumors last month that Valentina was pregnant with the couple’s first child. The “I Want Candy” singer took to his social media platforms to profess his love for the artist, and gushed that the two had plans to get married, and hinted that a bundle of joy was on the way for the duo.

“I’m in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally. I finally bought my first home and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting…I have a lovely woman by my side and we’re very excited about our future and our family we are starting,” Carter said in the November posts, Us Weekly reported.

Now, Carter has cleared up those rumors, and the singer told E! that the couple were, in fact, not expecting — just yet, anyway.

“A few weeks ago, I posted something on social media about hoping to have a child soon and it seems that started some rumors. I am looking forward to becoming a dad, but am not expecting a child right now,” Carter revealed.

The couple, who have been dating since early September, recently moved in together. Carter took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of the couple a few months back, and professed his love for the Russian-based artist.

“I finally found the love of my life no one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me EVER…You have my heart for the rest of my life our relationship is new but we will grow old together and have our family and I will cherish honor respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of,” Carter wrote in a post dedicated to Valentina.

Carter, who came out as bisexual in August of 2017, has been very vocal of his longing to start a family. He confessed to Us Weekly that the thought of adoption had crossed his mind.

“I was thinking about adopting. I want kids so bad,I tuned 30 and I’m, like, ‘All right, my resolution is to have a kid. But not just a kid. A beautiful woman or man, because we can have kids too,” Carter admitted.

The “I’m All About You” singer is currently on the international leg of his tour to support his latest album, Love. The tour will have its US kickoff in January, at the House of Blues in Las Vegas.