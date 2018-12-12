London-based tailor Richard James is opening its first New York shop on Park Avenue.

British style is making the move across the pond to New York City with the announcement of the first Richard James shop in the United States. James, a London-based tailor, has a client list that any business would envy.

The New York Post reports that James counts Prince William, John Legend, David Beckham, and Zayn Malik amongst his celebrity clients, and looks forward to being able to serve them in the United States as well as the U.K.

Co-founder Sean Dixon says that it’s an honor to bring English tailoring to the U.S.

“We will be the first Savile Row tailor to have a stand-alone store in New York. It’s important that we can connect with New York men and give them confidence in British style.”

Dixon says that the shop, located at Landmark Tower, 461 Park Avenue will stock ready to wear items like socks, shoes, shirts, and shoes as well as luxury and bespoke items (custom suits are from $4,999).

Dixon says his goal is to help men embrace color and take risks outside of their comfort zone with their wardrobe. He says that the shop will stock a limited amount of exclusive fabric for their clients.

Andy Martin Architecture, which designed the flagship shop in London, is at the helm of the New York location and will divide the 2,260-square-foot store in half, dividing the bespoke from the pret-a-porter with a translucent screen.

Dixon says that he wants to continue the trend of pushing the envelope.

“It is important to us that we maintain a certain sense of integrity and irreverence in everything we do because that’s what we are known for.”

Dixon says that after the NYC location is up and running, they hope to open other Richard James locations across the United States.

The Richard James brand was founded on Saville Row in 1992 by James and Dixon with a simple philosophy: “to produce classic men’s clothing of exceptional quality and push the boundaries through color, cut and design.”

The two men are helping to transform the image most people have when they think of British style by infusing color into the classics.

James explains that when he started out, it was a rather black and white world.

“Everyone was wearing black when we started. I like to think we brought a bit of color to Saville Row.”

The New York store is open, as is Richard James online.