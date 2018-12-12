Watch Real Madrid Vs. CSKA Moscow UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

The defending European champions will likely rest their top players with Group G already clinched, while CSKA Moscow need a win for a Europa League berth.

Russia’s CSKA Moscow experienced their high point of the season on October 2 when, as Sky Sports reported, they took a 1-0 victory over the team that has won the UEFA Champions League three years running, Real Madrid, in Moscow behind an early goal by Croatian midfielder Nikola Vlasic. But since then Real Madrid has won all of their Champions League matches while the Russians did not pick up another win. But they will need to turn that situation around if they want to move on to the UEFA Europa League, by winning the match that will live stream from the Bernabeau on Wednesday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:55 p.m. Central European Time at the iconic, 81,000-seat Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, December 12.

The Moscow team may have a chance at a second win over the Spanish giants, however, because with top of the group secured, Real Madrid plans to rest many of their top players, according to The Express, with new Ballon D’or winner Luka Modric sitting out, and Welsh star Gareth Bale also expected to be held back for the game.

CSKA Moscow is currently tied with Czech First League champions FC Viktoria Plzen at the bottom of Group G, per Sky, and need only to do better against Real Madrid than the Czech team’s result against AS Roma — who have also nailed down advancement to the knockout stage — on Wednesday in order to continue in European competition by entering the Round of 32 in the Europa League.

