Gigi Hadid Goes Braless Under Plunging Orange Pantsuit Ensemble

The supermodel was lucky the risque outfit didn't result in a wardrobe malfunction.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is never afraid to show some skin, and she did just that today as she attended an event for Vogue in a bright, bold outfit, the Daily Mail reported.

Gigi hit the streets of New York City on Tuesday, December 11 in a three-piece bright orange ensemble that was sure to turn heads just by the color alone. The model looked incredibly chic in the bold outfit, but gave it a little bit of edge by only buttoning up one button of her orange blouse right above her belly button, going bra-free underneath the plunging top and narrowly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction, instead wowing the world with an ample amount of cleavage and her enviable, toned midriff.

Her risque top was paired with a pair of high rise orange flare pants with a lace embroidery detail that stood out despite being the same color as the rest of the outfit. Gigi donned a matching orange leather overcoat to fight off the chilly winter temperatures, which she casually draped over her shoulders.

To complete her fiery look, the supermodel added a pop of color with a pair of statement stiletto-heeled booties that were pink, yellow, and orange, which she also gave a close up look of on her Instagram story earlier today.

Gigi Hadid made a statement in the color of next season. https://t.co/AJ5btBAQqK pic.twitter.com/9ZlVHLfzKD — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) December 12, 2018

The Victoria’s Secret runway alum added yet another splash of orange to her look with a bold eyeshadow, as well as a subtle burgundy lipstick for her makeup look and wore her long brunette tresses down and parted in the middle. She also added some glitz with a pair of tiny statement earrings and a set of gold rings on her fingers.

Gigi has kept herself busy in the last months of 2018, walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 8 for the third year in a row alongside her younger sister Bella Hadid, who was also strutting down the catwalk for her third time.

Shortly after, she put on a busty display during her photo shoot for the cover of W Magazine, where she also turned heads by wearing a platinum blonde wig, which is a stark contrast to the brunette tresses she is normally seen with.

Gigi also debuted her collaboration with Reebok just a few days ago, which features her take on two classic shoe styles that the company is known for–the Aztrek and the Freestyle hi Nova Ripple. While only four pairs of shoes are available now, the full collection will be available at the beginning of 2019.