Ellen Pompeo Slams Kathie Lee Gifford & Hoda Kotb’s On Air Drinking Right Before Gifford’s Exit Announcement

Ellen Pompeo took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to respond to an article written by the Today Show, sent out by the official account for Kathie Lee and Hoda. The Tweet linked to a story about Pompeo and her Grey’s Anatomy co-star, Patrick Dempsey, that stemmed from Pompeo’s sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. Pompeo opened up to Pinkett Smith about what it’s like to raise biracial children, her relationship with her former co-star, and her marriage to her husband Chris Ivery — but the Today article seemed to only mention the Grey’s Anatomy drama.

In the Red Table Talk interview, Pompeo revealed that she and Patrick Dempsey have not spoken since his exit from Grey’s in 2015. Though the duo played husband and wife on screen, they apparently only had a working relationship, and no longer keep in touch.

“We haven’t spoken since he’s left the show. I have no hard feelings toward him, he’s a wonderful actor and we made, you know, the best TV you could make together,” Pompeo admitted to Pinkett Smith.

“Typically when people leave the show, they need to sort of re-find themselves, who they are, without the show, because the show takes up so much of your life. You need that time to figure out who you are without the show. So, we have not spoken but I will always have a place in my heart for Patrick,” Pompeo added.

The Today Show write up on Pinkett Smith’s interview with Pompeo made no mention of the actresses kids or husband. Pompeo then called out Kathie Lee and Hoda, and advised them to lay off the booze and report on the entire interview. The dig was a reference to Gifford and Kotb’s habit of enjoying a cocktail or two on their show.

“Hey here’s a suggestion!! Maybe all of you over there lay off the booze and pay attention to the real conversation that took place,” Pompeo tweeted, as Us Weekly reported.

Pompeo then followed up with a second Tweet, calling out the handlers of the official Kathie Lee and Hoda Twitter account.

“Whoever is in charge of this account.. the two women you work for deserve to be represented a bit more dignified,” the actress added.

Pompeo’s Tweets came just hours before Kathie Lee Gifford announced her departure from the Today Show‘s fourth hour segment. Gifford formally announced that she would be leaving the morning talk show in April, just after celebrating her 11-year anniversary as a co-host of Today.