Chrissy Teigen And Delta Talk About Teaming Up To Make Airline Food Amazing

Chrissy Teigen and Delta airlines turned to Twitter to talk about teaming up to make airline food amazing. The cookbook author was flying first class, USA Today reports, when she posted an image of an airline menu that looked “atrocious.” Delta reached out to Teigen via Twitter to tell her that they should chat, and the 33-year-old model was all in.

Teigen knows good food, having authored two best-selling cookbooks called Cravings and Cravings: Hungry for More. She also teamed up with Target to create a line of kitchenware. So when she sat down on her flight to pick a meal, she wasn’t there for the avocado toast with shrimp and capers that the airline had on offer.

“I will never ever take flying first class for granted but this is atrocious,” she posted.

“[P]lane shrimp are bad. plane shrimp on avocado toast with capers??? dear god.”

A minute later she added, “this seems like a good time for me to share my dream of curating an airline menu.”

The airline gods were listening because Delta caught wind of the tweet and told Teigen that they should connect.

“Would love to show you around our kitchen. Let’s chat,” the airline wrote.

Teigen didn’t hesitate to reply with an all-caps “OKAY!!!” and launched into her ideas for better airline fare.

“Let’s do a super gooey biscoff brownie with cinnamon gelato and and and,” she wrote.

It’s entirely possible that it was all a staged exchange to get people amped up for a Teigen X Delta collaboration, or maybe it will go nowhere at all and people will be left dreaming about better airline food, but judging from the comments on the exchange, the pair would have some fans if they did team up.

Teigen has had food on the mind lately. She took to Twitter just a few days prior to talk about her favorite candy, saying that the clear gummy bear is the best flavor.

This launched a candy debate, with Teigen announcing that the best Starburst is pink and the best Skittle is purple – though she admits red will do in a pinch. She continued that the best Mamba is raspberry and the best Sour Patch is red. Finally, the best Airhead, in her professional opinion, is the white one.

While some people in the Twitterverse agreed with Teigen, others were quick to point out that she was totally wrong.

To shut the conversation down, she tweeted that orange Tic Tacs are the best and watermelon is the best Jolly Rancher. No word yet on her Hi-Chew flavor pick.