NBA Rumors: Should The Boston Celtics Explore A Gordon Hayward For Anthony Davis Trade?

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Gordon Hayward is one of the Boston Celtics' players that could interest the New Orleans Pelicans in a potential Anthony Davis trade.

The Boston Celtics are believed to be the NBA team who could send the best trade package to the New Orleans Pelicans if ever they decide to make Anthony Davis officially available on the trading block. They currently own multiple first-round picks in the 2019 NBA Draft and could offer a combination of young players and veterans.

However, unless they are willing to trade All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, the deal between the Celtics and the Pelicans are unlikely to take place until the summer of 2019 since a team is only allowed to have one player with a “designated player tag,” according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

“Because of a quirk in the rules of the league’s collective bargaining agreement, the Celtics are unable to acquire Davis with Irving on the roster, at least until July. Both carry the “designated player tag,” and teams are forbidden to have more than one designated player. Should Irving opt out of the final year of his contract at $21.3 million and re-sign with Boston in July, the franchise would then be able to trade for Davis to pair him with its All-Star point guard. The tricky part is the Celtics will draft in June, prior to any legal deal with New Orleans.”

In most trade rumors linking Anthony Davis to the Celtics, names of Boston’s young players like Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Terry Rozier are frequently mentioned. However, as Pincus noted, Tatum would be the “last player” the Celtics would want to move, Brown is currently struggling in the 2018-19 NBA season, while Rozier is set to hit the free agency market next July.

Anthony Davis hears your cheers, reiterates he wants to win in New Orleans https://t.co/hRVQlRwTWE — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) December 12, 2018

Pincus believes Gordon Hayward “could interest” the Pelicans. If Anthony Davis already wants his way out of New Orleans, the Pelicans should consider a superstar-for-superstar trade, especially if they are still aiming to contend for the NBA championship title. Aside from Hayward, the Pelicans could still demand more trade assets in return.

The Celtics won’t mind giving up Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, and future first-round picks for a player of Anthony Davis’ caliber. The potential acquisition of Davis will cement the Celtics’ status as the best team in the Eastern Conference and strengthen their chance of beating the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, in a best-of-seven series. Davis is currently in his prime and continues to establish an incredible performance on both ends of the floor. This season, the 25-year-old center/power forward is averaging 27.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.8 blocks, and 1.7 assists on 50.2 percent shooting from the field and 30.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Before engaging in a superstar-for-superstar trade with the Pelicans, the Celtics should first ask permission from Gordon Hayward since he has a 15 percent trade kicker on his contract. The Pelicans should also get an assurance that Hayward intends to stay long-term in New Orleans.