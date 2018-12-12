WWE News: Chairs Match Announced For ‘TLC’ This Sunday

The WWE announced that two Superstars with a long rivalry would settle things by beating each down with steel chairs.

WWE’s TLC event takes place this Sunday, and there was one key type of match missing from the lineup: a chairs match.

The company announced multiple tables, ladders, and chairs matches, and it announced a tables match between Natalia and Ruby Riott. Elias and Lashley are scheduled to face off in a ladder match, but for a dedicated chairs match, nothing was announced.

Today, just a bit before SmackDown Live went on the air, the WWE announced that longtime rivals Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio would meet each other in a chairs match at the show.

That brings the total number of matches for the event up to 12. However, there could be one more match added, as the WWE hasn’t announced plans for new Raw Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. Presumably, the Authors of Pain will get a rematch for the titles that just lost, but that remains to be seen.

Another match that was announced recently for the TLC show is a Cruiserweight Championship competition between current champion Buddy Murphey and Cedric Alexander. This match doesn’t have a stipulation as of this writing.

Here’s a look at the full card for TLC, which airs this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

Mixed Match Challenge Final

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose for the Interconitinal Championship

Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Finn Bálor vs. Drew McIntyre

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush) in a Ladder match

The Bar (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Natalya vs. Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) in a tables match

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton in a Chairs Match

It looks like a pretty loaded card, but with so many stipulation matches, it’ll be interesting to see which ones are only given minimal time, since the WWE can only fit so much into one show.

The show will emanate from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. As mentioned, it will air at 7 p.m. ET and there will be preshow beginning at 6 p.m. ET.