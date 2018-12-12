WWE News: Chairs Match Announced For ‘TLC’ This Sunday

WWE’s TLC event takes place this Sunday, and there was one key type of match missing from the lineup: a chairs match.
The company announced multiple tables, ladders, and chairs matches, and it announced a tables match between Natalia and Ruby Riott. Elias and Lashley are scheduled to face off in a ladder match, but for a dedicated chairs match, nothing was announced.
Today, just a bit before SmackDown Live went on the air, the WWE announced that longtime rivals Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio would meet each other in a chairs match at the show.
That brings the total number of matches for the event up to 12. However, there could be one more match added, as the WWE hasn’t announced plans for new Raw Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. Presumably, the Authors of Pain will get a rematch for the titles that just lost, but that remains to be seen.
Another match that was announced recently for the TLC show is a Cruiserweight Championship competition between current champion Buddy Murphey and Cedric Alexander. This match doesn’t have a stipulation as of this writing.
.@reymysterio will battle @RandyOrton in #ChairsMatch THIS SUNDAY at #WWETLC!
Here’s a look at the full card for TLC, which airs this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.
- Mixed Match Challenge Final
- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose for the Interconitinal Championship
- Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match
- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship
- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship
- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
- Finn Bálor vs. Drew McIntyre
- Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush) in a Ladder match
- The Bar (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
- Natalya vs. Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) in a tables match
- Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship
- Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton in a Chairs Match
It looks like a pretty loaded card, but with so many stipulation matches, it’ll be interesting to see which ones are only given minimal time, since the WWE can only fit so much into one show.
The show will emanate from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. As mentioned, it will air at 7 p.m. ET and there will be preshow beginning at 6 p.m. ET.