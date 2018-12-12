‘Vikings’ Season 5, Episode 13: Exclusive Images Of King Alfred And Princess Elsewith [Spoilers]

Can King Alfred and Princess Elsewith find love in the upcoming episode of 'Vikings'?

Episode 12 of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5 saw the introduction of Princess Elsewith (Roisin Murphy) as a potential suitor for King Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). However, the king was rather busy and had little time for romance, which saw Elsewith falling into the arms of Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig). So, how do things turn out in Episode 13 of Vikings for this royal couple?

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information and images about the upcoming Episode 13 (titled “A New God”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Poor Alfred has had to deal with a lot in the second half of Season 5 of Vikings. Not only, as Metro points out, is he trying to prove he is a man of his word to the Vikings — and fans, alike — but he is now having to deal with his upcoming nuptials to Princess Elsewith.

Last week’s episode of Vikings saw Alfred having little time for Princess Elsewith. And, after Elsewith ended up bedding Bjorn Ironside, fans were left wondering who the real King Alfred married.

However, the Inquisitr has received some exclusive images of Episode 13 that suggests King Alfred and Princess Elsewith will definitely marry in the upcoming episode of Vikings.

The images show King Alfred and Elsewith (Roisin Murphy) getting married. Their wedding is officiated by Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) in front of the people of Wessex. Which also seems to answer the question of whether or not Heahmund has his bishopric reinstated after killing Lord Cuthred (Jonathan Delaney Tynan) at the end of Episode 12 of Vikings.

In these images, we see the two exchange rings but is it a true promise of their love or just another action required of Alfred as the new king?

In addition, how will Bjorn Ironside feel about Elsewith marrying the king? After all, the king is already a threat to Bjorn’s very way of life as a pagan Viking, now it appears that he is also stealing the woman he has just slept with.

Unfortunately, viewers will just have to wait until Wednesday’s night’s episode of Vikings to find out. At least the wait isn’t that long, though!

You can view the full gallery of exclusive images for Episode 13 of Vikings Season 5 below.

Vikings returns on Wednesday, December 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. History Channel provides the following synopsis for Episode 13 (titled “A New God”).