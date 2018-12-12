Chanel West Coast Dons Sheer Lingerie & Sits On A Bed In Latest Instagram Photo

Rapper and TV personality Chanel West Coast has shared a couple of new pictures on Instagram of a photoshoot that was done while she was wearing a pink wig and sheer lingerie. She also wore a sheer, pink coverup that she played with in the first photo as she stood on the bed. A second photo shows Chanel sitting on her knees, as she showed off her toned midriff in a matching, floral lingerie set. The top had a simple cut, whereas the bottom was high-waisted. In the backdrop was a large, floral sculpture that matched the pink and floral theme, as she wore dark makeup and went jewelry-free. Fans poured in with their comments, saying “You are gorgeous!” and “looking good as always.” Another user encouraged her, “Glad Ridiculousness is still doing well. Still catching up on it. Hope the music career keeps going upwards.”

West Coast captioned the pictures, “The most beautiful thing a woman can wear is confidence,” and “Jumping on beds cuz it’s Monday and that direct deposit just hit.”

Her Instagram Stories show her getting her hair done, while another showed her posing in front of an N.W.A. poster in a sequined bikini. Another video showed her on set with Snoop Dogg, as she busted some sexy moves to his left in a dazzling dress with a large eye and mouth.

Another sneak peek showed Chanel in the sequined top as she shot a scene in a car. Snoop Dogg was also in the car, and they took some selfies that she posted.

Chanel’s a rapper like none other because in addition to having a musical career, she’s also on TV in an entirely different context. As a regular cast member of Ridiculousness, she’s always there to laugh along at the funniest videos that the show has to offer. While West Coast has previously expressed to toofab that some of her fans can’t connect the dots between the TV show and her rapping, it looks like many of her fans are huge supporters of both. One person commented on a recent post promoting an episode, saying “You always look incredible love your music as well you are the funniest person on the show,” while another said, “Shoutout to everyone that watch this show just to see Chanel.! LoL.!!”