Rami Malek Touted For Bond Villain Role, If ‘Mr Robot’ Doesn’t Get In The Way

Rami Malek, who is still busy basking in the success of his potentially Oscar-winning performance in the lead role of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, has already been pegged as a potential villain in the next James Bond movie, Bond 25.

As reported by IGN, Bond 25 is supposed to start filming on March 4, 2019, but Malek may have a slight problem with his schedule if that’s the case. Malek still has to fulfill his commitments for Mr. Robot, in which he plays the role of Elliot Alderson, which is filming from March through July.

The only way Malek could be cast in Bond 25 is if filming is pushed back to July, but with a February 14, 2020, release date, this seems unlikely.

So far, the cast for Bond 25 that has been confirmed includes Daniel Craig reprising his role as James Bond, with Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris also on the cast list. Last week Variety confirmed that Lea Seydoux would also be reprising her role from Spectre as Dr. Madeleine Swann.

In September it was announced that there were “creative differences” going on behind the scenes, and previous director Danny Boyle left the production. Those creative differences are believed to be surrounding the casting of the upcoming film’s villain. Boyle reportedly wanted to cast Polish actor Tomasz Kot as the villain, and focus the film on the all-too-real political tensions with Russia.

However, it was decided that Kot was too “left-field” for a Bond villain. It is thought the disagreement about the casting occurred between Boyle and lead actor Craig, who, as the title character himself, is heavily involved in major casting decisions for the franchise. In any case, Craig is said to be wrapping up his time as the MI6 agent after this last next installment.

Since Boyle’s departure, Cary Joji Fukunaga has taken over the director’s seat for the movie. Screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade were hired for the screenplay after Boyle departed. Purvis and Wade have been screenwriters for the franchise for every film since The World Is Not Enough, but Boyle had partnered with John Hodge for this movie prior to the director’s departure.

Boyle was only planning on sticking around on the project if his script with Hodge was approved.

For Fukunaga to now announce Malek as the next Bond villain would be quite the twist in this complicated road to the next film. Aside from confirming their villain, the casting directors are also still looking for two more actresses to cast in the film.