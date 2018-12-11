WWE News: USA Network Announces Schedule For WWE Holiday Week

USA announced that it will air 'Tribute to the Troops,' a New Day special, 'Raw,' 'SmackDown Live,' and more.

Every year, the USA Network has a special called WWE Holiday Week where it airs WWE-related programming every day right around Christmas time. This year is no exception, as the WWE has just announced the full schedule of shows on its website.

This year, WWE Holiday Week takes place from Monday, December 17, through Friday, December 21.

The week kicks off on Monday with an episode of Monday Night Raw at 8 p.m. ET (its normal time). WWE specifically mentions Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Dolph Ziggler as scheduled to appear, but we’d also expect the rest of the Raw roster to be there as per usual. The episode takes place in Sacramento, CA, at the Golden 1 Center.

Things don’t shake up on Tuesday, as an episode of SmackDown Live is scheduled to take place at its usual 8 p.m. ET start time. SmackDown will take place in Fresno, CA, at the Save Mart Center. WWE has advertised Daniel Bryan, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Jeff Hardy, and Asuka as the scheduled roster, but there will be plenty of other Superstars appearing as well.

Wednesday is where WWE is breaking the norm. USA is airing a special called New Day’s WWE 2018 Pancake Powered New Year Super Spectacular at 10 p.m. ET. The company describes it as “a fun look back at all the historic, outrageous and unforgettable moments that made 2018 so super spectacular at WWE.” It promises to feature lots of WWE Superstars and some surprises.

On Thursday, December 20, WWE gets back to some in-ring action with a special airing of WWE Tribute to the Troops. The event was filmed on December 4, and it’s finally going to air as part of this week-long WWE celebration. It’s scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET and it’ll run for two hours. Immediately after the event, WWE will air a Miz and Mrs. marathon.

WWE and USA round out the week with a showing of San Andreas at 6 p.m. ET. Calling this WWE content is a bit of a stretch, but it does star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, so it kind of makes sense.

Are you ready for the BIGGEST, BOLDEST @WWE Holiday Week ever?! It all begins Dec. 17 on @USA_Network! #WWEWeek https://t.co/RFhjuGRgjO — WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2018

Throughout the week, USA Network will air episodes of Talk Stoop that will feature WWE Superstars. Advertised to appear for interviews are Miz and Maryse, Ronda Rousey, Bella Twins, Natalya, Nia Jax, and Lana.

Of course, outside of USA, the WWE will also have episodes of 205 Live, NXT, and all kinds of other content appearing on the WWE Network, so there will be no shortage of content for professional wrestling fans to watch.