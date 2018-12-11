Mike Pence Appears To Fall Asleep During Fiery White House Meeting, Twitter Goes Crazy

Pence barely moved as Trump, Pelosi and Schumer engaged in a fiery debate.

Vice President Mike Pence sat almost perfectly motionless during a fiery White House meeting, at times even appearing to fall asleep, the Laredo Morning Times is reporting. Meanwhile, Twitter is having a heyday with the vice president’s obvious boredom.

As Huffington Post reported earlier Tuesday, Donald Trump met with Democrats Nancy Pelosi (California) and Chuck Schumer (New York) at the Oval Office. It did not go well. Within minutes, the three were engaged in a fiery debate about policy, including Trump’s threats to shut down the government if he didn’t get funding for his border wall.

Pelosi, for her part, kept attempting to bring the conversation back to civility, telling the president that she didn’t think it was appropriate to have a policy debate at an Oval Office meeting in front of reporters.

“I don’t think we should have a debate in front of the press on this.”

Not that it helped, as the angry debate continued.

Vice President Mike Pence was there, too, seated between Pelosi and Trump. And even as the other people in the room argued vociferously, Pence barely reacted at all, even appearing to be fighting off sleep at various times. At other points he looked off into space, or shifted in his chair uncomfortably.

I can only imagine what’s going on in the head if Mike Pence as Trump argues with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi in the Oval Office. #TrumpShutDown pic.twitter.com/EzzGYkFR7u — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 11, 2018

Twitter had a field day with the event.

“VP Pence is me at every family dinner ever.” “Mike Pence powered down to save electricity.”

Another user took a dig at Pence’s religious beliefs: the devoutly evangelical Christian has, in the past, been known to be uncomfortable in the presence of women, especially when by himself. And though he was hardly by himself, one user thought that the VP might have been having something of a crisis of faith.

During the Nancy Pelosi-Schumer smack down of Trump we saw Mike Pence apparently praying for the strength to remain faithful because there were unaccompanied women in the room with him pic.twitter.com/imQ1gvEdhY — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 11, 2018

Another Twitter user took the whole thing as a sign that Pence (and Trump and Schumer) all realized they’ve been out-classed by Nancy Pelosi.

A picture really DOES say a thousand words. The female leader showing who's really in charge. The bully who stole the position of power ignoring the powerful woman. The supposedly progressive guy bowing his head to the bully because he doesn't have guts. Oh, and Mike Pence… pic.twitter.com/Qt3XGHUTsC — Asha Dahya (@Ashadahya) December 11, 2018

As it turns out, though, Pence has been accused of falling asleep during important White House business before — although in this case “falling asleep” is intended somewhat hyperbolically. Back in August, after the Trump administration announced the creation of a “Space Force,” Pence’s speech about the new military branch was less-than-enthusiastic, as these YouTube jokesters pointed out.

So was Pence really tired, uncomfortable, bored, or even falling asleep during the meeting? Only Mike Pence knows that. But it bears noting that, compared to his loud and exuberant boss, the reserved and stoic vice president can come off as downright comatose.

Or maybe he really did fall asleep.