Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Share A Sweet Family Portrait

The power couple hasn't shared a photo of the whole family in months.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made a major splash on social media this Tuesday when they shared a sweet family portrait that featured all three of their children. It’s the first time in nine months that the entire family has posed together for a photo.

According to the Daily Mail, it’s the first photo since their Easter snap that shows all three of the power couple’s children together with their famous parents. The photo features the proud mother and father alongside North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 11 months.

The picture was apparently taken during Saint West’s most recent birthday party, which he shared with his cousin Reign Disick. The Tarzan-themed celebration was a sight to behold, as Kim Kardashian turned her home into a jungle, to the delight of the guests.

And it looks like the family decided to memorialize the happy day with a fun, sweet portrait. The photo features Saint holding a pair of binoculars (a memento from his party), while wearing a camouflage outfit and being held by his doting father, who is casually dressed in black and grey.

The women of the family went far more glam for the photo. North West showed off the fashion sense she inherited from her parents by wearing a lime green ensemble. She leaned back on her mother Kim, who smiled while looking chic in a black top with dramatic black pants. Baby Chicago looked on at her family members, decked out in a simple (and simply adorable) white outfit.

It’s a sweet moment during what is for this family a particularly busy time of year. The most recent season of their hit show Keeping Up With The Kardashians just wrapped, with a dramatic episode that saw the family tackling some tough issues.

In the episode, Kardashian finally discussed an incident back in May where West made some very controversial remarks to TMZ, particularly one where he appeared to claim that “slavery was a choice.” The ensuing media fallout proved to be particularly difficult for Kardashian, as the show revealed. And although she doesn’t always agree with what he says, the reality star is determined to always have her husband’s back.

“I obviously support him and will always, but he likes to speak for himself and I like to speak for myself,” she said during the episode. “As his wife, I just have to express how I feel and have those private conversations with him and help him better communicate what he has to say,” she added.