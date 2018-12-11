Paris Hilton Is Worried That Kim Kardashian’s Drug Confession Could Lead To More Revealed Secrets

Kim Kardashian recently confessed that she had taken drugs during the filming of her infamous sex tape, and former friend and boss Paris Hilton is worried that Kim’s new admission could lead to more exposed secrets. The pair partied together when they were younger, and Radar Online reports that Paris is concerned that more of their party days’ confidentialities could come to light.

In late November on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 38-year-old admitted that she had done ecstasy in the early 2000s. She said that every time she did it, her jaw was shaking and “bad” things would happen.

She also said that she was high during her first marriage and during the 2003 sex tape with Ray J that launched her to stardom.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen,” she said during the show.

She also revealed that it was her mother that encouraged her to stop taking drugs. She would come home and tell her mom about her wild nights, and Kris Jenner would warn her that she was going to ruin her body and her life if she continued. She decided to quit doing drugs and says she hasn’t done anything since.

A source close to Paris said that now that Kim is opening the door to the past, the former Simple Life star is worried that she will start spilling more things from that time, noting that Kim worked as Paris’ stylist and that the pair knows all of each other’s secrets.

“Hollywood is shocked by Kim’s drug confession and wonder what she is going to say next,” the source said.

“There were nights when Kim and Paris would go out clubbing until the sun came up; these two were wild together.”

Paris Hilton is one of the subjects of a new Netflix documentary called The American Meme that takes a look at the lives of Instagram stars.

As part of the promotion for the new show, she recently opened up about her own sex tape, saying that when it leaked without her consent, it was devastating.

Paris and ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon made a personal tape, which leaked to the press 14 years ago and, she says, changed her life. She revealed that the tape leaking was like being “raped” and she felt like everyone she met was laughing at her.