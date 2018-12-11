Jimena Sanchez, The ‘Mexican Kim Kardashian,’ Flaunts Her Curves In Sexy Underwear Snap On Instagram

Jimena Sanchez is known as a host for Fox Sports Latino, but she has also been dubbed the “Mexican Kim Kardashian.” Sanchez may keep sports fans engaged via her television broadcasts, but she also gets people buzzing via the sultry photos she shares on her personal Instagram page. In fact, some of her latest ones have truly knocked it out of the park.

The sports broadcasting personality has 5.3 million followers on Instagram these days and she regularly posts seductive shots that garner a ton of feedback. For example, one of Jimena Sanchez’s latest Instagram posts shows her in a white crop top and Calvin Klein underwear as she gazes out of a window.

The shot of Sanchez shows off her curvy hips and small waist along with just a hint of cleavage. Sanchez appears to have her long, dark hair wet or a bit damp as it hangs down over her shoulders and she has her hands on the waistband of her underwear, seemingly tugging the sides up just a bit.

Sanchez wrote that it is always darkest before the dawn, and her followers went wild over this particular snapshot. In just five hours, about 200,000 of them had liked the post. Around 2,000 of them commented and even with most of the notes posted in Spanish, it was clear that everybody thought Jimena looked sizzling-hot in this shot.

Other recent pictures shared by Sanchez show her dressed up in Raiders gear, but in an outfit that shows off her hourglass figure and curvy hips, as well as in Lakers gear. One of Jimena’s most popular shots in the past few weeks showed her in just a black bra and Fendi hose, leaning on a window sill. That particular pose that Jimena shared about a week ago brought in more than 268,000 likes for Sanchez and again, nearly 2,000 comments.

According to the Latin Times a while back, Jimena doesn’t think she resembles Kim Kardashian. In fact, she’s reportedly somewhat embarrassed to be compared to the reality television star. However, Sanchez’s fans definitely can see where the “Mexican Kim Kardashian” moniker comes into play.

Jimena Sanchez looks sultry and sexy no matter what she is wearing, but she has really upped the ante lately in some of these seductive shots. The sports broadcaster and Instagram queen certainly seems to have struck a chord with her millions of social media followers and they are always anxiously waiting to see what she will share with them next.