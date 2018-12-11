Olivia Culpo Shows Off Killer Abs In Tight White Sports Bra

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Culpo took to Instagram to share a sultry pic of herself flanked by an army of gorgeous outfits. The former Miss Universe stood behind several pairs of shoes and playfully pondered what she should wear today.

The model showed off her chiseled abs in a tight sports bra and matching, high-waisted yoga pants. Culpo stood barefoot in the shot, and in a classic pose, she opened her arms to show off her killer curves. The 26-year-old left nothing to the imagination in the skin-hugging number.

Culpo gave the camera a sexy pout with nude lined lips and had her hair tousled in loose, bouncy curls. She kept the look clean by wearing fresh makeup and barely-there eyeshadow.

The model tagged Alo Yoga in the shot, a yoga clothing company that — according to their Instagram — aims to bring yoga from the studio to the streets with their line of versatile athletic garb. Fans were quick to jump on the post and give Culpo praise for looking so flawless.

“You look so pretty and natural!!! You always do but ‘less is more” rings true,'” one fan gushed.

“Well with that body, you can wear anything,” added another.

Since her public split from Danny Amendola, who was snapped getting flirty with another woman on a beach, Culpo has been quiet on the dating front. When confirming the breakup to People Magazine, the I Feel Pretty actress opened up about the painful situation.

“We are broken up. It’s just so fresh for me. I don’t feel comfortable talking about it. Everybody goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it … I am sure everybody can relate to heartbreak,” she revealed.

Despite the couple parting ways, Culpo has been keeping busy. The model attended the Country Music Awards last month, wowing fans in a see-through, bedazzled number. And more recently, she shared a snap of herself in a sexy mauve Cult Gaia dress. The halter style dress featured a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage flawlessly, and the fringe tassel around the bottom gave it a flamenco dancer vibe, fitting for her trip to Miami.

The Rhode Island native co-owns a restaurant with some of her kin in her home state called The Back 40, according to the Daily Mail. The family affair offers standard lunch and dinner fare as well as a weekend brunch.