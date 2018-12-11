‘Playboy’ Model Laci Kay Somers Busts Out Of Her Bikini As She Embraces Miami Vacation

Singer, Instagram vixen, and former Playboy model Laci Kay Somers just turned 27-years-old — and she is kicking off this new year of hers in fabulous style. Somers has been vacationing in Florida with friends to celebrate her birthday, and her latest Instagram updates show that she is having a blast.

As the Inquisitr detailed, Laci Kay Somers has been sharing plenty of updates with her fans as she parties it up in Miami for her birthday. This Instagram starlet isn’t one to get low at the clubs, but that doesn’t mean that she isn’t making the most of this trip.

In her latest Instagram Stories, Laci shared a revealing set of shots showing her in a tiny orange crop top and tight, torn jeans. Somers’ notorious cleavage was practically spilling out of the orange crop top, and her taut abs and tiny waist could be seen in the shots as well. Her skin-tight jeans sat low on her hips.

Laci and her friends got their hands on some luxury cars to test out, and Somers lounged on the back of a convertible with oversized shades on. Her long, platinum blonde locks cascaded over her shoulders. Later in the evening, she took to her Instagram Stories to share some racy shots showing her in lingerie — and on Tuesday, it was a luxury yacht that had her attention.

Somers and her pals headed out onto the water on a yacht — and Laci threw on a tiny bright blue bikini in order to soak up all of Miami’s sun. The Instagram star flaunted her infamous assets in the blue bikini, showing off lots of cleavage and her curvy derriere in various poses.

The social media queen is wearing oversized shades and a sheer white skirt along with the blue bikini as the wind blows through her hair. She primps for the camera, seeking just the right angle. Somers has been hanging out with a small group of guys during this trip, including entrepreneur Zach Salter, and it looks like they’re a tight-knit group that is enjoying all that Miami has to offer.

As Arizona Foothills Magazine noted a while back in a profile about Salter, he’s been working with Somers on building her music career — and he wears quite a few other hats, as well. He shared a few additional tidbits from this vacation via his Instagram Stories, and this group is clearly making the most of their luxurious trip to Miami.

Laci Kay Somers has come a long way since modeling in Playboy, and since being romantically linked to pro golfer Tiger Woods for a hot minute. She knows just how to work what she’s got — and her millions of Instagram fans love every ounce of confidence and sexiness that she displays. It’s not clear how much longer the social media darling will be in Miami, but her fans and followers know that she’ll keep them updated with highlights.