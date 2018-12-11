Tomi Lahren Makes ‘Not My President’ Calendar To Annoy Liberals, Twitter Points Out How True That May Soon Be

Tomi Lahren, the outspoken 26-year-old Donald Trump supporter, has come up with the “perfect gift for your snowflake friends” in an effort to spread some conservative holiday cheer. A calendar running with the “not my president” theme that liberal voters love to cite.

As reported by the Daily Good, Lahren took to her Facebook account to share a video of herself displaying the calendar, which is basically just meant to promote everything that triggers liberals. The calendar seems to have a very specific motif to it: the fact that Hillary Clinton lost her presidential run in 2016 to Trump.

The front cover of the calendar features a sulky looking Clinton, Senator Elizabeth Warren wearing a Native American headdress, former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders with a bag of money labeled “tax,” a kneeling Colin Kaepernick, and losing Texan Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke wearing a sombrero. President Trump is also featured — front and center — with his signature grin, thumbs up, and red MAGA hat.

The inside of the calendar continues this trend. November again features Warren in her headdress, this time apparently being served by butlers at what appears to be the first Thanksgiving. September features Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — the youngest congresswoman ever elected — on a construction site, confused by Labor Day. Ocasio-Cortez has a speech bubble reading, “Unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs!”

April shows a CNN headline reading “Hillary Clinton sworn in as president,” with Trump standing in the background saying “April Fools.” One controversial image image is seen on the calendar for the month of July, in which Trump can be seen lovingly hugging the American flag. Former President Barack Obama and crew are sitting behind him, with a speech bubble above them reading, “why does he love this country so much?” The joke implies that liberals hate America.

While people on Lahren’s Facebook were supportive of the calendar, the minute she took it to Twitter, users on that social media platform had a very different reaction to the “Not My President” theme she is pushing on the piece of stationery.

Well it got one thing right, Tricia. Pretty soon he’s not going to be anyone’s president. ???? — Lisa Braun Dubbels (@lisadubbels) December 9, 2018

Others took aim at the crude drawings in the calendar, suggesting Lahren should have hired someone with a stronger artistic background, or “at least a skill level above 1st grade art.” One user questioned whether Lahren could possibly have a sense of humor if the calendar is something she truly considers funny.

Well.. pretty good. A solid C. Using the same phrase for each day is more 3rd grade work. Here in 4th grade we expect more complete sentences. Good photoshop ???? — jehova (@iwitnesedjehova) December 9, 2018

Some were particularly disgusted by December’s image, which featured liberal thinkers as snowflakes — including David Hogg, who is one of the students that survived the Parkland school shooting.