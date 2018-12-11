Watch Liverpool FC Vs SSC Napoli UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

Liverpool faces a must-win game against UEFA Champions League Croup C leaders Napoli, but even that might not be enough to get the Reds through to the knockout round.

Liverpool face a must-win game as they face SSC Napoli in the final match of the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League Group C competition, but even a victory may not be enough for last season’s runners-up to save their Champions League campaign after the English side failed to win a single road game in group play, according to the Irish Times, for the first time in Liverpool’s Champions League history. Perhaps fortunately, they face a team that has never won on an English pitch, in group leaders SSC Napoli in a game that will live stream from Merseyside on Tuesday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Liverpool vs. SSC Napoli UEFA Champions League Group C showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at 54,000-seat Liverpool, Merseyside, England, on Tuesday, December 11. Fans in England and the other nations of the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Over in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Reds vs. Gli Azzurri match kicks off at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, December 12.

Liverpool edged into the Premier League lead over the weekend, but according to an analysis by the Evening Standard newspaper, a loss to Napoli would do worse than knock Liverpool out of the Champions League just seven months after they played in the European club championship’s final. By forcing the team into the second-tier UEFA Europa League, a loss would put Liverpool’s domestic title ambitions in danger.

“The Thursday-Sunday routine enforced by the Europa League has always seemed to take a bigger physical toll on players than the Champions League’s Tuesday or Wednesday fixtures,” wrote Standard correspondent David Lynch. “Whether completely true or not, Liverpool won’t wish to test the theory out.”

Mo Salah has scored two goals in five UEFA Champions League games in 2018/2019. Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

