Jenna Bush Hager Seems A Likely ‘Today’ Replacement For Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford shocked Today Show fans Tuesday by announcing her departure from the NBC morning show’s fourth hour. Gifford will step down from the anchor post she has held for 11 years in April 2019. Almost immediately, speculation arose as to who would fill Gifford’s coveted seat beside Hoda Kotb. According to Page Six, that chair just might be filled with Today Show fan-favorite, Jenna Bush Hager.

“I know somebody wonderful will be sitting in this seat afterwards. I have my idea who might be absolutely wonderful. But there’s a great pool of talent and beauty and heart right around here. And if they come from outside the family, they will soon become family because we treat everyone that way,” Gifford said of her departure.

Page Six speculated that Hager might be the most likely candidate after filling in for Gifford when the morning show veteran took to Scotland to work on her film, Love Me To Death. Hager is no stranger to the morning show circuit and had been filling in vacant slots on all hours of the Today Show since 2009, starting when she stepped in for Carson Daly in the “Orange Room” during a handful of his absences.

As time went on, Hager, 37, started becoming a more familiar face to Today Show fans, and eventually became a permanent anchor on the morning show’s third hour — alongside Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker.

More recently, Hager filmed a special edition of the NBC program to honor her late grandfather, President George H.W. Bush titled Remembering George H.W. Bush: A Love Letter to Gampy. She recently returned to her morning post after her period of mourning.

The correspondent and author began her professional career in 2006 as a teacher in the Washington, D.C., area. She began writing professionally in 2007 and penned a book with her mother, Laura, called “Read All About It,” written to help young kids form a desire to read. In 2012 she was named editor-at-large for Southern Living Magazine. Hager contributes a monthly column to the online edition of Today in which she covers educational topics.

“Jenna’s my hot bet to join Hoda,” a source close to the Today Show told Page Six of the vacant spot.

Though no formal announcement has been made, Hager did show Gifford some love on Twitter after her departure went public.

“We adore you KLG. Thanks for your love, friendship and for your hilarity. You will be dearly missed,” Hager said in the tweet.