Charlie Sheen Celebrates A Year Of Sobriety On Twitter

Charlie Sheen posted a photo of his one-year sobriety chip on Twitter.

American actor Charlie Sheen showed off his one year of sobriety with an Alcoholics Anonymous chip in a photo posted to Twitter.

For anyone who is a fan of the hit CBS sitcom “Mom” or has knowledge of the AA 12-step program, one year of sobriety is a big deal, especially since relapses are very common in the first year of an addicted person’s journey to being sober.

Charlie Sheen has made headlines over the years for his rants while intoxicated on live television among other things that shed a negative light on the actor.

The Anger Management actor fought with his ex-fiancee Brett Rossi in court over allegations that he forced her to end her pregnancy because of his HIV status, but the lawsuit was dismissed for unclear reasons, TMZ reported on Nov. 30.

Brett sued her ex-fiance in December 2015 claiming that he bullied her into getting an abortion because he did not want her to “give birth to a retarded child,” and later put out a restraining order on Charlie because she thought her life was in danger, TMZ noted.

Back in 2017, the Two and a Half Men actor talked to NBC’s Matt Lauer about his HIV diagnosis, saying that he had the virus for four years and people who knew about it, threatened to expose him if he did not give them money, CNN reported.

so,

THIS

happened

yesterday! a fabulous

moment,

in my

renewed journey. ❤️©️❤️#TotallyFocused pic.twitter.com/400dpF1ytg — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 11, 2018

“I’m here to admit that I am in fact HIV-positive,” Sheen said on the Today show. “And I have to put a stop to this onslaught, this barrage of attacks and of sub-truths and very harmful and mercurial stories that are about the [alleged] threatening the health of so many others, which couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

When news broke that Sheen was HIV positive, there was a surge of stories predicting that he had spread the virus throughout Hollywood, causing a large number of people in the industry to receive HIV tests.

According to the CNN report after his Today show appearance, Charlie said that he contacted people after his diagnosis and that it was “impossible” for him to have knowingly spread HIV throughout Hollywood.

The 52-year-old also asked to modify child support payments to Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller after Hollywood had reportedly blacklisted Charlie, damaging his finances, People noted.

The court documents obtained by People back in August regarding Sheen’s case stated that the actor had less than $10 million to his name and that he was also unable to pay a list of debts because of his current financial situation.