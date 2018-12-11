'InTouch' says Lauer looks 'rail thin' and tired.

It’s been a long 12 months for former Today show host Matt Lauer in which he’s lost his job after a scandal and dissolved his marriage. But sources who have seen him recently in his new low-key life say that he’s looking rough and worn out.

InTouch Weekly says that after the sexual harassment scandal hit and he was fired from NBC, Lauer’s estranged wife Annette Roque kicked him out of the marital home around the holidays and filed for divorce. Since then, the former talk show host has moved into his own place around the Hamptons and has sold his apartment in NYC.

Lauer has been spotted on his boat, sometimes with a woman (not Roque) but most often alone, says a source.

“On Saturday, Dec. 8 around 6:30 p.m., Matt was dining alone at the end of the bar at Tutto il Giorno in Sag Harbor, NY.”

The source added that if fans were to see Lauer in person, they’d be shocked.

“Matt looked like absolute hell. He was rail thin, white as a sheet, and has lost all of his hair. He looked very sick and rundown. There have been talks about how he’s trying for a comeback, but he would never be able to be on television now with the way he looks. It would shock the public. It’s really awful because he’s clearly not taking good care of himself.”

Inside Matt Lauer's Quiet Life 1 Year After Today Show Firing: 'He's Not Doing Well' https://t.co/1oR7C6LhgF — mike mcguff (@mikemcguff) December 11, 2018

Lauer spent time alone in the bar which was crowded with other patrons including another morning show host. The source says that the disgraced host came and left alone to the Sag Harbor restaurant.

“He tucked himself into the back of the bar alone while the main dining room was buzzing with holiday celebrations. [The View co-host] Joy Behar and her husband were also dining at Tutto il Giorno at the same time, but I didn’t see Matt interact with her at all.”

Another eyewitness says that they were used to seeing Lauer on television in full makeup because the impression of him out in Sag Harbor was vastly different from his time on Today.

“He kept his head down and looked like he was trying to avoid conversation with anybody. He must know how shockingly sick he looks compared to how he was about a year ago on television. I was completely startled by how thin and sickly he is now. He looks even worse than earlier this year in the months just after he lost his job with NBC.”

Lauer came by boat to the restaurant, had a drink and dinner, and left after only chatting briefly with the bartender.